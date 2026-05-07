Gambia: GFF Presidential Candidates to Participate in Sjag Debate As Election Approaches

The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) presidential candidates are set to participate in the Sports Journalists Association of The Gambia (SJAG) debate, as the GFF election edges closer.

The GFF presidential election is set for August 2026.

SJAG presidential debate is slated for Saturday 13th June 2026 at the Paradise Suits Hotel at 4pm.

Sadibou Kamaso, Kemo Ceesay, Amadou LS Jaiteh and Colonel Musa Jammeh are all expected to participate in the SJAG presidential debate.

The quartets will strive to convince football stakeholders to vote for them during the election to become president of The Gambia Football Federation (GFF).

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