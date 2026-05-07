Gambia: CGI Urges Private Sector Drive As Gambia Launches Climate Report

The Confederation of Gambian Industries (CGI) has called for stronger private sector leadership in driving The Gambia's transition to a green and resilient economy, following the launch of the Country Climate and Development Report (CCDR).

In a statement issued on Tuesday, CGI described the report as a "landmark framework" that presents a defining opportunity for national growth, while warning that public financing alone will not meet the country's climate and development needs.

CGI President Farimang Saho said The Gambia faces the dual task of expanding its productive base and creating jobs while confronting the growing impact of climate change.

He noted that key sectors such as agriculture, tourism and coastal infrastructure are already under pressure.

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The report, according to CGI, highlights practical investment opportunities across sectors.

In agro-processing, solar-powered systems, cold storage and efficient use of agricultural waste could boost productivity and reduce costs. In tourism, shifting toward eco-certified facilities is seen as a way to attract higher-value visitors and strengthen the country's image.

Waste management, often viewed as a burden, could also generate revenue through recycling and waste-to-energy initiatives.

Conversely, CGI stressed that investment is being held back by regulatory bottlenecks, limited access to finance and weak coordination. It called for streamlined procedures, clearer incentives, improved land access and stronger financial support systems.

The organisation reaffirmed its readiness to work with government and partners to push reforms.

"The transition to green growth is not only environmental, it is economic," the statement said, pointing to long-term competitiveness and sustainability.

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