Kenya: 1 Dead As Landslides Hit Kangema and Mathioya in Murang'a, 200 Households Face Relocation

8 May 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jeremiah Wakaya

Nairobi — A single fatality has been reported following landslides in Murang'a's Kangema and Mathioya, as the government moves to relocate at least 200 displaced households after heavy rains triggered widespread destruction in parts of Central Kenya.

"Kangema and Mathioya have recorded incidences of landslides which have unfortunately led to the loss of one life and destruction of property," the Ministry of Interior and National Administration said in a statement on Friday.

Authorities said the fatal incident occurred in Ngutu area within Gitugi Ward, where hundreds of residents were displaced after the landslides destroyed homes and disrupted livelihoods.

"The fatal incident occurred in Ngutu area, Gitugi Ward where approximately 200 households were displaced and are set for relocation to safer grounds until the rains subside as the area still remains at risk," the statement said.

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The government further noted that several other areas in Gitugi Ward, including Karung'e, Kanjahi and Kahwai, had earlier been affected by landslides.

In neighboring Kiru Ward, officials said families were displaced and property destroyed in Gaikime, Kiagima Kiambuthia, Kagioini and Kora areas.

"The landslides also affected more than 200 people and left a trail of destruction in its wake in other areas of Kiru Ward, including flattening the Kamagogo Full Gospel Church," the statement added.

In Kamacharia Ward, at least one family was displaced in Wahundura area after property of unknown value was destroyed.

Authorities warned that the continued heavy rains still pose a threat to lives and property in vulnerable regions across the country.

"We appeal for vigilance and reporting of any signs of soil movement, ground cracks or weakened structures to local administrators and disaster management teams," the government said.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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