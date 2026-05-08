Nigeria: FG Moves to Address Contractors' Unpaid Obligations, Assures Transparent Process

7 May 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Mariya Shuaibu Suleiman

The Federal Government says resolving outstanding obligations to contractors is critical to sustaining business confidence, jobs, and economic stability.

The Federal Government has commenced discussions with contractors over outstanding payments owed for capital projects, in a move aimed at addressing long-standing obligations and restoring confidence in public sector commitments.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, disclosed this on Wednesday in a post shared on his official X page following a meeting held on Monday, 4 May, with members of the All-Indigenous Contractors Association of Nigeria.

According to the minister, the meeting focused on developing a fair, transparent, and structured approach to resolving the outstanding liabilities amid current fiscal realities.

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Senior government officials at the meeting included the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, the Permanent Secretary for Special Duties, the Accountant-General of the Federation, and directors from the Cash Management Department and the Home Finance Department.

The government said the presence of the officials reflected a coordinated institutional effort to address the issue.

Balancing obligations with fiscal realities

Speaking on the outcome of the meeting, the minister said discussions centred on accountability, clarity, and the need to balance public finance constraints with legitimate contractual obligations owed to contractors.

He noted that resolving the liabilities was important not only for contractors but also for sustaining confidence in government processes, protecting jobs, and supporting economic stability.

"Resolving these obligations is important not just for contractors, but for confidence in government, jobs, business continuity, and economic stability," he noted.

The government also assured contractors that efforts were underway to resolve the issue in an orderly, credible, and equitable manner.

Contractors seek timely resolution

Representatives of the contractors' association commended the minister for engaging with them and expressed optimism that the discussions would lead to a timely resolution of the payment issues.

Outstanding obligations to contractors have remained a recurring concern in Nigeria, with many firms complaining that delayed payments affect project execution, workforce retention, and business operations.

The latest engagement comes amid broader government efforts to manage fiscal pressures while sustaining capital project delivery across key sectors of the economy.

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