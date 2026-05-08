Nigeria: Reps Approve N2.3trn 2026 FCT Budget

The total N2.285 trillion has significant allocations to personnel, overhead and capital projects aimed at supporting development priorities in the territory.

The House of Representatives has passed the N2.3 trillion 2026 statutory budget of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), clearing the proposal for implementation after considering and adopting the report of its committees on FCT and FCT Area Councils and Ancillary Matters.

The approval followed the presentation of the committee report on Thursday by Chairman of the House Committee on FCT, Muktar Betara (APC, Borno), during plenary.

Presenting the report, Chairperson of the House Committee on Appropriations, Muktar Betara (APC, Borno), said the budget seeks authorisation for expenditure from the statutory revenue fund of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) for the 2026 fiscal year.

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A breakdown of the approved budget showed that N165.7 billion was allocated for personnel costs, N378.2 billion for overhead costs, while the largest share, N1.741 trillion, was earmarked for capital projects.

The capital expenditure component represents a major portion of the budget and is expected to fund infrastructure development and other critical projects across the territory.

President Bola Tinubu had earlier, in March, transmitted the 2026 FCT statutory budget proposal to the National Assembly for consideration and approval.

In his communication to the lawmakers, the president explained that the proposal was prepared in line with the 2025-2028 Economic Recovery and Growth Plan as well as the key assumptions underpinning the 2026 national budget.

Mr Tinubu said the budget priorities were focused on improving healthcare delivery, creating jobs, strengthening social welfare services, enhancing education, developing infrastructure, and boosting agricultural productivity within the territory.

Following the transmission of the proposal, both chambers of the National Assembly referred the request to their respective committees for legislative scrutiny and further action.

Unlike the budgets of Nigeria's 36 states which are passed by state houses of assembly, the budget of the FCT requires the approval of the National Assembly because the territory is administered directly by the federal government through the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

Consequently, the president is constitutionally required to transmit the territory's annual budget estimates to the National Assembly for legislative approval before implementation.