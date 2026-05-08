Ghana: Attacks On Firefighters Threaten Public Safety - Northern Regional Minister

The Northern Regional Minister, Mr Ali Adolf John Mburidiba, has called on residents of Tamale and its surrounding communities to protect and respect firefighters to enable them to carry out their duties effectively.

He explained that when firefighters were given the needed respect and protection, it creates a conducive environment for them to work efficiently.

Mr Mburidiba made the call on Tuesday during the 2026 International Firefighters' Day celebration held in Tamale.

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The event was on the theme: 'An Attack on Firefighters and Equipment is an Attack on Public Safety: End Assaults and Protect the Firefighter.'

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The minister stated that hostility towards firefighters undermined community safety and weakens emergency response systems.

He stressed that any attack on firefighters constituted a direct threat to public safety and national security in the region.

He further noted that firefighting was a demanding and high-risk profession, and therefore required the full support and respect of society to enable personnel to discharge their responsibilities diligently.

Mr Mburidiba said the celebration was an opportunity to reflect on and appreciate the sacrifices firefighters make, often risking their lives in the line of duty.

He paid tribute to fallen heroes who lost their lives while serving the nation and urged that their sacrifices should always be remembered.

He also assured personnel of his office's commitment to support them at all times.

The minister commended officers of the Ghana National Fire Service in the region for their dedication and sacrifices in protecting lives and property.

He gave the assurance that the Regional Coordinating Council would continue to collaborate with the Fire Service and Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to address logistical challenges, including the provision of additional fire tenders, operational hydrants and reliable water supply systems.

Mr Mburidiba reaffirmed the government's commitment to strengthening fire safety infrastructure across the region, noting that rapid urbanisation, expanding markets and increasing industrial activities have heightened fire risks.

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He urged the public to cultivate a culture of safety by cooperating with firefighters during emergencies and treating them as heroes rather than obstructing their work.

The minister also called on the media and the general public to support intensified fire safety education and awareness campaigns, stressing that fire prevention is a shared responsibility.

For his part, the Northern Regional Fire Commander, Mr Koranteng Y. Joseph, explained that International Firefighters' Day is observed annually to honour the bravery, sacrifice and commitment of firefighters worldwide.

He said the day also provides an opportunity to remember those who have lost their lives while protecting lives, property and the environment.

Mr Joseph noted that the observance was instituted in 1999 following a tragic wildfire in Australia that claimed the lives of five firefighters, and has since evolved into a global event marked by ceremonies, parades and public education activities.

He added that many fire outbreaks could be prevented through simple safety measures such as proper electrical maintenance and the use of fire extinguishers in homes and workplaces.