Nigeria: Kano Gov Submits APC Nomination Form

8 May 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)

Gov Yusuf of Kano State has formally submitted his nomination form to the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja as the party's sole candidate for the 2027 governorship election in the state.

This is contained in a statement issued by the governor's spokesperson, Sunusi Dawakin-Tofa, in Kano on Friday.

Yusuf was accompanied by Sen Ibrahim Shekarau, Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, Senator Kawu Sumaila, members of the House of Representatives, and other dignitaries from Kano State.

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Briefing journalists at Treasure Suites shortly after submitting the form, Yusuf described his second-term declaration as a fresh call to service and a renewed commitment to the people of Kano State.

He said his administration would expand urban renewal projects across the state, adding that road construction, drainage expansion and market modernisation would receive greater attention.

Yusuf stated that rural development would remain a major priority, pledging more investments in feeder roads, water supply, healthcare centres and schools in rural communities.

The governor also promised stronger support for agriculture and empowerment programmes for farmers and young people, saying job creation and youth development would remain central to his administration's agenda.

He reaffirmed his commitment to improving education and healthcare delivery across Kano State, stressing that unity, peace and inclusive leadership remained key pillars of his government.

Yusuf said he would continue to work with all stakeholders to move the state forward and reaffirmed his alignment with the Renewed Hope Agenda to attract more federal projects and opportunities to Kano.

He thanked the people of Kano for their continued support and confidence in his leadership, assuring them of greater dedication, transparent governance and people-centred development. (NAN)

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