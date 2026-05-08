Nigeria: 2027 - Hayatu-Deen Picks ADC Presidential Nomination Form

A renowned economist and politician, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, has picked the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential nomination form, declaring readiness to contest Nigeria's presidency in 2027.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that with this development, Hayatu-Deen has become the first presidential aspirant to pick the party's presidential nomination form.

The form was presented to the aspirant on Thursday night at the ADC National Secretariat in Abuja by the party's National Organising Secretary, Prince Chinedu Idigo.

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The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that many party faithful described Hayatu-Deen's action as an early show of strength and organisation.

Speaking shortly after picking the form, the presidential aspirant pledged to abide by the ADC's leadership decision on the mode of primary.

"I have made it clear in a number of places that our leadership is strong.

It is vigorous, it is wise and it exercises sound judgment. And we follow the rules in this party to the letter.

"It is left to the leadership of the party to determine how it is going to carry out this particular election, either through direct primaries or through consensus.

"I am here to pick up the nomination form to contest for the office of the president on the platform of ADC, and I have picked it up," he said.

Hayatu-Deen said democracy guaranteed every eligible Nigerian the right to contest elective offices, stressing that leadership choices ultimately belong to the people.

"The president emerged through democratic processes, and Nigerians must remain free to choose their leaders through open contests, free speech and credible elections," he added.

While acknowledging the fact that the race would be competitive, he, however, said that ADC's internal process would determine its candidate through consensus or direct primaries.

"I am not the only aspirant, and that is the beauty of democracy. I will fully abide by whatever decision the party leadership takes," he stated.

Hayatu-Deen pledged to unveil fresh governance ideas centred on massive job creation, reducing living costs, tackling insecurity and lifting millions from poverty.

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"My priority is jobs, lower living costs, decisive action on insecurity and reducing poverty by at least 60 per cent within four years.

"Nigeria cannot continue as the poverty capital of the world. Our people deserve prosperity, safety and responsible governance," he added.

He described Nigeria's poverty and security challenges as unacceptable, promising practical reforms to rebuild institutions and restore public confidence.

Speaking on competing against prominent aspirants such as former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, Hayatu-Deen expressed confidence in his experience and leadership credentials.

"Everybody will go to the primary with their best foot forward. I'm going to put my best foot forward.

"I believe that I have an agenda that is very compelling, that is very, very energetic, and I believe that I'm a visionary leader.

"I have spent decades fixing broken institutions, creating jobs and advising governments. I believe I have the vision and competence to govern Nigeria responsibly," he said. (NAN)