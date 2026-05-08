Monrovia — President Joseph Boakai has pushed back against former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf's criticism of sanitation conditions in Monrovia, insisting that although the capital still faces challenges, it is cleaner today than in previous years.

Speaking during the fourth Cabinet Retreat of 2026 at the Tea House of the Executive Mansion, President Boakai responded to comments made by former President Sirleaf during an appearance on the Truth Breakfast Show on Truth FM on Thursday, April 30.

Sirleaf had sharply criticized the condition of Monrovia, describing the city as "filthy" and warning that poor sanitation was tarnishing Liberia's international image.

"This city is filthy," Sirleaf said. "I drive through it from time to time, and I'm ashamed."

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She argued that the condition of Monrovia reflects deeper governance challenges and discourages international partners from investing in Liberia.

"When they drive through our cities, they leave from here and say so many terrible things about the country," she noted.

The former President also suggested that sanitation initiatives could help address youth unemployment if authorities organized large-scale cleanup efforts instead of focusing on less impactful projects.

"This is an opportunity," she said, urging the government to prioritize practical interventions over excessive billboard projects.

Responding to the criticism, President Boakai acknowledged that Monrovia still struggles with sanitation issues but maintained that progress has been made.

"Monrovia may be dirty compare to maybe other cities, but we think it is cleaner than we know it used to be," President Boakai said.

Several government officials, including President Boakai, have since defended the administration's handling of sanitation concerns, arguing that Sirleaf's assessment overlooked ongoing efforts to improve conditions in the city.

Electricity Challenges

Beyond the sanitation debate, President Boakai also addressed recurring electricity outages affecting communities across the country.

The President attributed the unstable power supply to increasing demand for electricity and the overloading of transformers.

"The energy constraints -- all of us have seen the light off and on, it's not perfect and I know some of it is also due to overcrowdiness and the use of the transformers," Boakai said.

He urged Liberians to use electricity responsibly to avoid further damage to transformers and disruptions in power supply.

"Everybody wants to have access; well, we hope that we all will be reasonable in the way in which we don't want to overcrowd the transformer because the next thing you will find out is that they will break down or you will have no electricity," he added.

Concerns Over Liberian-Owned Businesses

President Boakai also expressed concern about what he described as the growing dominance of foreign nationals in businesses traditionally reserved for Liberians.

"Over the years, businesses that were reserved for Liberians have been taken away by a lot of business people," the President stated.

According to Boakai, Vice President Jeremiah Koung is currently engaging stakeholders to review sectors historically designated for Liberian ownership.

"Everywhere you go, you have to look after your people because those people, the only country that they have, should be providing for them," he said.

The President pointed to several informal economic activities that he believes Liberians should directly benefit from, including sand mining and water distribution.

"We see people here mining and selling sands to us. We see people here selling water, they take your own water and sell it to you," Boakai said. "There is nothing wrong with it but at least it is something that Liberians can do. We should be able to help them to do because that creates opportunities for employment."

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Demolition Exercises

On the issue of ongoing demolition exercises, particularly in Montserrado County, President Boakai urged citizens to remain patient and understand the government's long-term objectives.

"The living conditions might be difficult, but some people don't understand why we're doing some demolitions in some areas," he said.

"We're hoping in the long run, they'll understand that nothing we're doing now is to hurt anybody, but for the benefit of the people."

The demolition exercises, which have affected several communities in Monrovia and surrounding areas, have generated mixed reactions, with some residents criticizing the process while government officials argue that the measures are necessary for urban planning and public safety.