Ghana Needs Divine Intervention to Tackle Challenges - Dr Lawrence Tetteh

The President of Worldwide Miracle Outreach and Lawrence Tetteh Ministries, Rev. Dr Lawrence Tetteh, has officially announced the National Prayer and Healing Rally 2026.

The event is scheduled to take place from Monday, May 11 to Friday, May 15, 2026, each evening at 5 p.m. at the National Theatre in Accra.

He said the rally would be held under the theme "This Nonsense Must Stop", explaining that it is anchored on the belief that a prayerless nation is a powerless nation.

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Dr Tetteh made the announcement at a press conference yesterday in Accra, noting that the theme represented a bold spiritual declaration against anything that did not align with God's will and purpose for individuals and the nation as a whole.

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He observed that many young people continue to face rising unemployment and deep uncertainty about their future, despite years of education and preparation.

According to him, families were also increasingly burdened by economic hardship and the rising cost of living, making even basic necessities difficult to afford.

He further stated that access to quality healthcare, education, and essential services remained uneven, thereby widening gaps in opportunities and overall wellbeing.

Beyond these personal challenges, Dr Tetteh said the nation was also grappling with deeper structural and moral concerns.

He highlighted the destruction of water bodies and land through illegal mining, warning that such activities continue to threaten the environment and the country's future.

Dr Tetteh also noted that political discourse had become increasingly polarised, with national issues often viewed through partisan lenses rather than a shared sense of responsibility.

"There is also growing concern that public office is sometimes perceived not as a platform for service, but as an avenue for personal gain, to the detriment of national development," he said.

He stressed that many of the challenges confronting the nation could not be fully addressed through human systems alone, adding that there was a spiritual dimension to national life.

Without divine intervention, he cautioned, many of these issues might persist.

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The National Prayer and Healing Rally, he said, therefore stands as a call for the nation to return to God.

He referenced the biblical promise in 2 Chronicles 7:14, which states that when God's people humble themselves, pray, seek His face, and turn from their wicked ways, He will hear from heaven, forgive their sins, and heal the land.

Dr Tetteh further called for a Ghana where all citizens were treated with dignity and equality, a nation guided by a clear and consistent development agenda, and one where corruption and abuse of public office are decisively dealt with.