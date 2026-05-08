Africa: Emma Wenani Named Among Ascent Top 100 Career Women in Africa 2026

Emma Wenani, Chief Director of Global Media Alliance, has been named among the Ascent Top 100 Career Women in Africa 2026, a recognition by Ascent Club that celebrates bold, audacious and high-impact women shaping the continent's corporate landscape.

The recognition places her among an influential group of women whose work continues to redefine leadership, excellence and innovation across Africa.

Her inclusion in the 2026 cohort reflects years of dedication to building impactful communication strategies, leading high-performing teams and delivering transformative experiences within Ghana's communications and events space.

In her role as Chief Director, she plays a pivotal role in steering the consulting arm of Global Media Alliance, overseeing multiple client accounts across both local and international markets. Under her leadership, Global Media Alliance has organized flagship platforms such as World PR Day Festival and the Ghana Beverage Awards, which recently marked its 10th anniversary milestone.

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Beyond events, she has led her team to consistently deliver top-tier strategic communication and brand services to a diverse portfolio of clients, with her team being recognised among the Top 10 PR agencies in Ghana by Africa PR Week.

Commenting on the recognition, Ms Wenani expressed both gratitude and a deep sense of shared accomplishment saying that "I truly love the work I do and I am fortunate to be supported by an incredible team that makes it easier to grow, innovate and deliver impact every day. This recognition is not just about me, it is for every woman who continues to put in the effort, push boundaries and strive for excellence in their field."

This recognition also builds on a growing list of accolades that highlight Ms Wenani's influence in the communications space, including being named among the Top 10 Women in PR in Ghana by Women in PR and among the Top 10 Women in PR in Africa by Africa PR Week.

Emma Wenani is a seasoned marketing and communications professional with extensive experience spanning public relations, brand strategy, media engagement, stakeholder management, digital marketing, events management and crisis communications.