Nigeria: APC Group Demands Yobe Chairman's Resignation Over Alleged Bias

Damaturu — A political pressure group within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Yobe State, the First Forum for Peace and Development in Yobe State, has called on the state chairman of the party to resign over alleged compromise of neutrality ahead of the party primaries.

In a letter addressed to the APC State Chairman in Damaturu and signed by the Director General of the group, Lawan M. Ibrahim, the group accused the chairman of openly identifying with a governorship aspirant, Baba Malam Wali, ahead of the party's primary election.

The group alleged that the chairman recently appeared publicly alongside a former governor of the state and participated in endorsing and raising the hand of the aspirant before the purchase of nomination forms.

The action, the group insisted, conveyed a unilateral endorsement and suggested an attempt to impose a preferred candidate on party members.

"The office of State Chairman requires strict neutrality to serve as an unbiased umpire in the upcoming party primaries and all other electoral processes for leadership selection," the group stated.

The group further argued that by openly identifying with one aspirant while other contenders had already obtained nomination forms, the chairman had compromised the confidence of party members in the fairness and credibility of the process.