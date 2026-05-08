Nigeria: Pemu Joins Race for Warri North Assembly Seat

8 May 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Jimitota Onoyume

Warri — A leading contender for the Warri North State Constituency seat in the Delta State House of Assembly on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Kingsley Pemu, has assured constituents that he will remain accessible if elected, pledging not to disconnect from the people after assuming office.

Pemu, who formally declared his intention to contest the seat, also unveiled plans to sponsor a bill for the establishment of a Warri North Skills and Marine Fund aimed at bridging the poverty gap in the area.

He said the proposed fund, to be backed by law, would equip youths with relevant skills, certifications and academic qualifications to enhance their employability, particularly in the oil and maritime sectors.

"I will not be a visiting lawmaker. My phone will not switch off after swearing-in. If I fail you, hold me accountable. My loyalty is not to godfathers but to the fishermen, traders, students and elders of Warri North," he said.

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The APC aspirant further pledged to prioritise education, healthcare and infrastructure development across the constituency. He promised to facilitate the rehabilitation of public schools to ensure a conducive learning environment and advocate measures to address perennial flooding in parts of the area.

On healthcare, Pemu said he would push for the establishment of functional primary healthcare centres in every ward, alongside improved medical facilities across the local government.

He also pledged to work towards the reconstruction of key roads, including the Koko-Ugbenu and Koko-Ogheye roads, to boost economic activities, as well as the upgrade of Koko Main Market with modern, solar-powered stalls and proper drainage.

In addition, he promised to facilitate employment opportunities for youths through partnerships with international oil companies and maritime firms operating in the area.

Pemu further assured transparency and accountability, pledging to hold quarterly town hall meetings and publish details of constituency funds online.

"My constituency office will be in Koko, not Asaba," he added.

He reaffirmed his support for President Bola Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda and the development vision of Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

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