Nigeria: I Never Promised to Fix Power Grid in Three Months - Tegbe

The Minister-designate for Power, Joseph Olasunkanmi Tegbe, has denied reports claiming he promised to fix Nigeria's power grid within three months, describing the reports as a misrepresentation of his remarks during his Senate screening.

In a statement posted on X on Thursday by his spokesperson, Adeola Adelabu, Tegbe clarified that he never gave a three-month deadline for fixing the country's electricity challenges.

"Our attention has been drawn to inaccurate media reports alleging that the Honourable Minister-designate, Joseph Olasunkanmi Tegbe, promised to fix Nigeria's power grid within three months. This claim is a clear misrepresentation of his remarks," the statement said.

According to the statement, Tegbe told senators during his screening on May 6, 2026, that timelines for reforms in the power sector were still being worked out and would depend on diagnostics and consultations with stakeholders.

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The statement explained that while initial grid stabilisation efforts would begin within his first 100 days in office, broader structural reforms involving sector credibility, gas supply and electricity metering could take about one year.

"My promise to this chamber is that Nigerians will see visible improvement in the sector," Tegbe was quoted as saying during the screening.

He also pledged to stabilise the national grid, modernise electricity infrastructure, improve commercial frameworks and enforce accountability across the power value chain.

On electricity tariffs, the minister-designate reportedly assured lawmakers that reforms would protect vulnerable households while balancing sustainability, investor confidence and efficiency in the sector.

He wrote, 'On tariff reforms, he promised to protect vulnerable households while balancing sustainability, investor confidence, and broader sector efficiency.

"The Minister-Designate remains open to constructive media engagement and welcomes requests for clarification where necessary, recognizing the role of the media as partners in nation-building, especially in fostering accurate public understanding of the imminent reforms in the power sector."

President Bola Tinubu recently nominated Tegbe as Minister of Power following the cabinet reshuffle that saw the exit of Adebayo Adelabu from the ministry.