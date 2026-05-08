Liberia: Outrage Erupts After Woman Stripped Naked At Red-Light Market Over Alleged Indecent Dressing

Monrovia — Public outrage is growing after a disturbing incident unfolded Thursday at the bustling Red-Light commercial hub, where a young woman was reportedly stripped naked by a group of young men who accused her of dressing indecently.

The incident, which was captured on video and widely circulated on social media, has sparked condemnation from women's rights advocates, activists, and ordinary citizens, many of whom described the act as degrading, lawless, and deeply troubling.

In the video, what began as a normal walk through the market quickly turned chaotic when the woman was surrounded by a group of young men who began verbally confronting her over her clothing.

As she attempted to make her way through the crowd, the men started pulling off her clothes. She tried to escape but was blocked by the growing crowd.

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The situation escalated until police officers arrived at the scene alongside several market women, who intervened by covering the victim with a lappa before escorting her away from the hostile crowd.

The incident has since ignited widespread debate online about women's rights, mob behavior, public morality, and the increasing culture of violence and humiliation in Liberian society.

'Watching That Video Was Hard'

Cllr. Moriah Yeakula, a women's rights advocate, described the incident as both "troubling" and "disturbing."

Reacting on her Facebook page, Yeakula lamented what she described as the growing insecurity women face in public spaces.

"Watching that video was hard. Red-Light Market is no longer safe for women?" she wrote.

"From a woman being mistaken for a rogue and beaten to near death in recent times, to a young girl stripped naked for wearing a short skirt in the market today."

Yeakula questioned the logic behind stripping the woman naked in the name of condemning indecent dressing.

"How are you so angry about a woman wearing a short skirt in the market, but you took off the skirt in your anger, to see her naked? Make it make sense!"

She added that incidents like these highlight the daily struggles women face in asserting their rights and dignity.

"Every day we talk about women's rights -- not just our basic human rights to life, property, education, employment, etc., but also our rights to liberty, dignity, equality, body autonomy, to our existence, to just BE. Yet every other day, there's one story or the other that shakes you to the core."

"No one deserves such public humiliation because random strangers do not like what they wear. It's tiring. It's so troubling yet so exhausting," she said.

Yeakula further expressed hope that the Liberia National Police would investigate the incident and bring those responsible to justice.

"I hope the LNP can round up every single one of those self-appointed morality police who did that. I hope the condemnation is as loud as their actions. I hope one day others can step in and protect the victim in that moment. We must do better as a society. It could be your loved one."

Concerns Over Growing 'Anger Culture'

Commenting on the incident, George Ebba said the attack reflects what he described as an increasingly dangerous "anger culture" emerging within society, particularly among young people.

"Nowadays, I see people, especially youth-going-age people, getting over-angry so easily that anything with even a little semblance of cultural aberration tends to pull the trigger to the extent of overkill," Ebba wrote.

He referenced a violent incident last year in which a group of motorcyclists allegedly killed one of their colleagues in a brutal mob attack.

"A sickening spectacle indeed," he said. "I often wonder where such a sudden murderous penchant emerges from for people to go berserk and find barbaric methods to vent such anger."

Ebba also expressed concern about what he described as a lack of accountability for mob-related violence.

"And you hardly hear of any investigation for proportionate accountability. This is how insidiously a state of anarchy or even bloody conflict is instituted. We need to be very mindful about this ever-deteriorating societal menace."

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'No One Has the Right to Strip a Woman Naked'

Another commentator, Melvin Paasewe, said while some people may disagree with the woman's choice of clothing, such disagreement does not justify public humiliation or violence.

"I frown on her dress code, not because she doesn't have a personal choice of what to wear, but the improper nature it represents that doesn't conform to our societal norms or traditions," Paasewe stated.

"Albeit, no matter what a lady wears that exposes her body, it doesn't give anyone the right to strip her naked and bring her to that kind of lifetime public lampoon."

He echoed Yeakula's concerns about the contradiction between condemning body exposure while simultaneously forcing a woman into public nudity.

"We can't naked a woman to restore her perceived dignity or pride that we condemn her for not upholding," he added.

As of Thursday evening, the Liberia National Police had not yet issued an official statement on the incident or announced any arrests.