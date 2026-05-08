Liberia: Cuaaa Breaks Ground for Agape Clinic At Cuttington University

Suakoko — The Cuttington University Alumni Association in the Americas on Thursday broke ground for the construction of the Agape Clinic at Cuttington University's main campus in Suakoko, marking what officials described as a significant step toward strengthening healthcare delivery for students and surrounding communities.

The groundbreaking ceremony brought together university officials, alumni, board members, students and community residents, all of whom praised the initiative as a timely intervention aimed at improving access to healthcare services on campus and in nearby communities.

Speaking during the ceremony, Agape Clinic Project Chair Ernestine Jones said the project was designed to provide accessible and compassionate medical care for students, faculty, staff and residents of surrounding communities.

Ms. Jones described the clinic project as a major milestone driven by alumni unity, commitment and service to their alma mater.

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"The construction of this clinic demonstrates the willingness of Cuttington alumni to give back to the institution that helped shape our lives," Jones said. "This project is about improving lives and ensuring that students and residents have access to better healthcare services."

In special remarks, CUAAA President Anne Vani-Obey, who was represented at the ceremony by Mydea White-Simmons, stated that the Agape Clinic has, over the years, provided healthcare services to students and community members, but noted that the facility now requires expansion to adequately meet the growing demands.

Ms. White-Simmons stated that the construction of a new clinic building is intended to complement government efforts in addressing healthcare challenges affecting students and residents of Suakoko District.

She said the project reflects the association's long-standing commitment to supporting the university and contributing to national development through healthcare and education initiatives.

"We believe healthcare is essential to academic success and community well-being," White-Simmons said. "This new facility will strengthen the university's ability to respond to the medical needs of students and nearby communities."

The groundbreaking ceremony was led by Dr. James Tanu Duworko and Dr. Musu Duworko, both graduates of Cuttington University and longtime supporters of the institution.

Speaking during the event, Dr. James Tanu Duworko praised CUAAA for what he described as meaningful efforts to give back to the university.

He announced an initial contribution of US$500 toward the project on behalf of himself and his wife and encouraged other alumni and supporters to contribute toward the successful completion of the clinic.

"This institution has played a vital role in the lives of many Liberians," Duworko said. "Supporting this clinic project is one way of ensuring that future generations benefit from improved healthcare and learning conditions."

For her part, Dr. Romelle A. Horton, President of Cuttington University commended CUAAA for its continued support toward the university's development.

Dr. Horton recounted several contributions made by the alumni association over the years, including support for infrastructure and road improvement projects on campus.

She urged members of the alumni association and other stakeholders to continue supporting the university's growth and development.

"Cuttington University continues to benefit from the commitment and sacrifices of its alumni," Horton said. "Their contributions are helping to improve the institution and create a better environment for teaching, learning and community service."

Also speaking at the event, Dr. Benoni W. Urey, member of the University Board pledged five thousand United States dollars in support of the construction and completion of the clinic project.

Dr. Urey emphasized the importance of improving educational and healthcare facilities for Liberia's younger generation, noting that quality education and healthcare remain critical to national development.

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"We must continue to invest in our young people by improving the learning environment and ensuring access to quality services," Dr. Urey said.

The event was hosted by the Agape Clinic Committee under the leadership of Mrs. Anne Vani-Obey, president of the Cuttington University Alumni Association in the Americas, represented at the ceremony by Mydea White-Simmons.

Organizers described the initiative as part of a broader effort to strengthen healthcare delivery and improve student welfare at one of Liberia's leading higher-learning institutions.

"Together, we serve. Together, we build. Together, we honor Cuttington," organizers declared at the close of the program.

The ceremony concluded with renewed calls for alumni, supporters and partners of the university to contribute toward the successful completion of the Agape Clinic project.