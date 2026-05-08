Ghana: Rally Behind Bawumia for Victory 2028 - Boakye Agyarko Urges

AN aspiring National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Boakye Agyarko, has made a passionate appeal to party faithful to rally solidly behind the party's flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, to enable the party to recapture power in the 2028 presidential election.

He said members who had issues with colleagues in the party should forgive one another as it takes unity in winning elections, stressing this is the surest way the NPP could secure a resounding electoral victory.

A statement issued by the Communications Directorate of the party said, this call was made during Mr Agyarko's engagements with constituency executives across Asante Akyem North, South, and Central Constituencies, as part of his ongoing Ashanti Regional campaign tour.

The tour is aimed at listening, reconnecting, and sharing a clear vision for a stronger, more united, and better-organised NPP capable of securing victory in the 2028 general election with Dr Bawumia.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

In further interactions with executives from Bekwai, Manso Nkwanta, Manso Adubia, Odotobiri, Bosome Freho, Akrofuom, Obuasi East, Obuasi West, New Edubiase, Adansi Asokwa, and Fomena constituencies, Mr Agyarko reaffirmed his unflinching commitment to improving party members' welfare if voted for in the internal contest.

"He pledged to work closely with Dr Bawumia to ensure the full implementation of all welfare policies for the party's grassroots," the statement noted.

Mr Agyarko assured delegates of his readiness to mobilise the necessary resources to retool constituency, regional, and national offices, to drive efficiency, strengthen structures and boost productivity.

He expressed hearty appreciation to the constituency executives and party faithful of the aforementioned visited areas for the enthusiastic reception and strong endorsement of his vision.

Mr Agyarko was accompanied by his Campaign Manager, Mr Henry Quartey, who is also a strong delegation of campaign team members.

"Boakye Agyarko enters the race with a distinguished record of loyalty, sacrifice, and service to the party", the statement indicated, adding that as a founding member of the NPP, he has been part of the party's journey from its formative years through periods of struggle to its moments of triumph.

"His contributions span party organisation, campaign strategy, policy development, and national governance. His experience is unmatched. Having served as National Campaign Manager, a member of the party's reorganisation committee, and a policy advisor, he understands what it takes to build a winning political machine," the party revealed.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Beyond politics, his over two decades of leadership experience in international banking have equipped him with strategic thinking, discipline, and the ability to manage complex systems, skills essential for leading a modern political party," the statement added.