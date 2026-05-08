Somalia: Somali Opposition MP Condemns Evictions in Mogadishu, Calls for Protest

Mogadishu — Somali opposition lawmaker Caano Nuug said that opposition politicians stand with residents displaced from Mogadishu, accusing the government of demolishing homes belonging to poor families.

The MP described the destruction of houses inhabited by low-income residents as "unfortunate," alleging that authorities carried out demolitions at night, leaving civilian families without shelter.

He said opposition groups would continue supporting displaced residents and urged the public to participate in a protest planned for May 10 in Mogadishu.

The planned demonstration is expected to focus on grievances over forced evictions and the demolition of homes occupied by vulnerable communities in the capital.

The Somali government has not immediately commented on the accusations.