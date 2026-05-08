Somalia: Somali Opposition MP Condemns Evictions in Mogadishu, Calls for Protest

8 May 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somali opposition lawmaker Caano Nuug said that opposition politicians stand with residents displaced from Mogadishu, accusing the government of demolishing homes belonging to poor families.

The MP described the destruction of houses inhabited by low-income residents as "unfortunate," alleging that authorities carried out demolitions at night, leaving civilian families without shelter.

He said opposition groups would continue supporting displaced residents and urged the public to participate in a protest planned for May 10 in Mogadishu.

The planned demonstration is expected to focus on grievances over forced evictions and the demolition of homes occupied by vulnerable communities in the capital.

The Somali government has not immediately commented on the accusations.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.