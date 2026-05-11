Somalia: President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud Speaks On the Situation in Mogadishu and the Platform Provided By the Government to the Opposition

Mugadisho The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, spoke on the situation in Mogadishu and the discussions that emerged from today's protests and demonstrations.

The President said that the war is ready for dialogue and a peaceful platform to be provided for the space, to discuss the issues of dialogue and change.

He pointed out that it is a constitutional right for the people and the symbols to be able to express themselves for a while, and to express their views on the elections and the situation in the country.

The President's statement came after the situation disrupted a demonstration that took place in Mogadishu today, with the protection of road guards and important places in the city.

President Hassan Sheikh called for the preservation of the peace and unity of the Somali people, emphasizing the importance of dialogue and the situation in the queue.