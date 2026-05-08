Botswana: President Duma Boko Announces Three Days of National Mourning

Tamela Hultman
Former president Festus Mogae (file photo).
8 May 2026
Government of Botswana (Gaborone)

President Duma Boko has announced a three-day period of national mourning following the passing of Former President, His Excellency Festus Gontebanye Mogae.

Addressing the nation on Friday, President Boko said Botswana joins together in mourning and remembrance of a leader whose contribution to national development and public service helped shape the country’s path over several decades.

“As a nation, we grieve the loss of a remarkable leader and servant of the people whose commitment to Botswana remained unwavering throughout his life,” said President Boko, confirming that Former President Mogae passed away in the early hours of Friday morning.

During the mourning period, national flags will be flown at half-mast across the country in honour of the Former Head of State.

Former President Mogae led Botswana from 1998 to 2008 and is widely respected for his disciplined leadership, dedication to good governance and role in strengthening the country’s economic foundations.

President Boko further conveyed condolences to the Mogae family and to the nation, describing the late Former President as a humble and principled leader who served Botswana with honour and distinction.

Read the original article on Government of Botswana.

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