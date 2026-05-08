Ghana: GAF Clears 17.75km for Accra-Kumasi Expressway Project

Engineers from the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) have cleared 17.75 kilometres of land to pave the way for the construction of the 175.6-kilometre Accra-Kumasi Expressway project.

The project is designed to connect the Greater Accra, Eastern and Ashanti regions through key communities including Ablekuma, Adiembra, Adeiso, Asamankese, Anamase, Akim Oda, Ofoase Ayirebi, Enikawkaw, Gyadamua, Asante Achiase, Kwaso and Sawua.

This came to light when the Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS), Lieutenant General William Agyapong, paid a working visit to the engineers at their campsite at Asuboa, near Akyem Oda in the Eastern Region on Monday.

The purpose of the visit was to assess operational progress, ensure that activities align with established timelines, and engage with the troops on the ground.

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The Project Engineer, Major Evans Biney, briefed the CDS that the team was on course to complete the preparatory works ahead of the commencement of actual construction.

According to him, the clearing and other ancillary works form a critical phase of the 175.6-kilometre project aimed at improving travel between Accra and Kumasi.

He explained that four work gangs were expected to operate along the entire stretch of the corridor, working day and night.

Maj Biney noted that heavy rains, dense vegetation, limited night visibility, and delays in the compensation valuation process were key challenges that could slow down progress.

He, however, assured the CDS that with funding secured and most equipment already on site, the clearing exercise would be completed within the 20-week timeline, effective April 23, 2026.

The Project Coordinator, Major Edem Anku, also indicated that all administrative and logistical requirements were in place for the smooth execution of the project.

He added that the project team had maintained constructive engagement with traditional authorities in Asuboa and surrounding communities, fostering a cordial working relationship.

He further disclosed that as part of civil-military cooperation, arrangements were underway to engage local youth in the catchment area for minor site roles and administrative support.

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The CDS commended the personnel for their dedication and urged them to sustain the momentum in order to ensure timely completion of the project.

He reiterated the strategic importance of the project, noting that history would remember the role of the GAF in supporting this critical national development.

Lieutenant General Agyapong also assured residents affected by the project of government's commitment to ensuring fair compensation.