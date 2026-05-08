Nigeria: SDP Crisis Deepens As Police Seal Secretariat Ahead of Bauchi Convention

A fresh crisis yesterday engulfed the Social Democratic Party (SDP) after police officers sealed the party's national secretariat in Abuja amid a deepening leadership tussle and mounting controversy over its forthcoming national convention scheduled for Bauchi State next weekend.

The development triggered confusion and heightened tension within the opposition party as its leadership accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies of interfering in its internal affairs in a bid to frustrate the convention and destabilise the party ahead of the 2027 general election.

The National Secretary of the party, Dr. Olu Agunloye, who addressed journalists alongside members of the National Working Committee (NWC), alleged that armed policemen accompanied by dogs stormed the party secretariat while officials were preparing for the convention and aspirants were obtaining nomination forms.

According to him, the police forced everybody out of the premises after claiming they were acting to prevent a breakdown of law and order.

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Agunloye said the party leadership suspected a coordinated attempt to pave the way for rival elements to take over the secretariat.

"We told them this looks like a ploy. You want us to go out so that another group can come in and take over the office. We have seen similar tactics in other parties," he alleged.

He disclosed that before the incident, the party had received a letter from INEC inviting it to an Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) meeting over an undisclosed issue involving rival factions within the party.

The SDP leadership, however, questioned the basis for the invitation, insisting there was no internal dispute warranting ADR.

Agunloye maintained that the only disagreement involved individuals who had allegedly been duly suspended and expelled from the party following recommendations of disciplinary committees and ratification by the party's NEC.

"As far as we are concerned, there is no internal dispute in the SDP. Out of the 15 members of the NWC elected in 2022, all remain intact except those we were lawfully expelled after due process," he said.

The national secretary insisted that despite the crisis and police action, the convention in Bauchi would proceed as scheduled.

Also speaking, the National Chairman of the SDP, Professor Sadiq Gombe, accused INEC of meddling in the party's internal affairs contrary to Supreme Court pronouncements affirming the autonomy of political parties.

Gombe said the leadership crisis stemmed from disciplinary actions taken against some party officials accused of misconduct, financial infractions, and anti-party activities.

According to him, a five-member investigative committee chaired by Air Vice Marshal Sadiq Abubakar Lima had conducted extensive investigations into allegations against the affected officials.

He stated that while some of the suspended officers appeared before the committee, others refused to honour invitations extended to them.

"The committee submitted its report, and the NWC adopted its recommendations leading to the expulsion of those concerned in line with the party constitution," he said.

Gombe noted that none of the expelled officials exhausted the party's internal appeal mechanisms or secured any court order nullifying their expulsion.

He further stated that the decisions were later ratified at the party's NEC meeting held on March 9, 2026, which, according to him, was duly monitored by INEC officials.

The SDP chairman accused INEC of refusing for weeks to release certified true copies of reports relating to the NEC meeting, only for the documents to be issued shortly before the convention crisis escalated.

He also alleged that INEC was attempting to recognise individuals expelled from the party as legitimate officers through information uploaded on its portal.

"We are not accountable to any quota or external authority. We are Nigerians with constitutional rights to run our political party according to our rules," Gombe declared.

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He alleged that one of the expelled officials, whom he identified as Shehu Gabam, was escorted to the party secretariat by heavily armed police officers shortly after legitimate party officials were forced out of the premises.

According to him, the officers initially claimed the secretariat was being sealed due to security concerns, only to allegedly allow another group access moments later.

"That was shocking. We had occupied and operated from that office for almost one year without disruption. Suddenly, after we were forced out, another group was allowed access," he said.

However, the Chairman of the Screening Committee, Air Vice Marshal Sadiq Abubakar Lima (rtd), assured party members that aspirants would be screened strictly in accordance with the party's constitution and guidelines.

He said only qualified aspirants who met the stipulated requirements would be cleared to contest in the party's primaries ahead of the 2027 elections.