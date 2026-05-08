Nigeria: Yobe Guber - Six Aspirants Reject Wali, Demand Fair Primary

Six governorship aspirants on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Yobe State have rejected the adoption of former Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Baba Mallam Wali, as the party's consensus governorship candidate for the 2027 elections.

The aspirants said only a free, fair and transparent primary election would be acceptable to them.

The group, comprising Senator Ibrahim Mohammed Bomai, Bashir Sheriff Machina, Kashim Musa Tumsah, Engr. Mustapha Yunusa Maihaja, Lawan Kolo Geidam and former Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Alkali Baba, described the adoption of Wali as a violation of the Electoral Act and the constitution of the APC.

In a communiqué issued after a joint meeting held in Abuja, the aspirants insisted that the provisions of the Electoral Act relating to consensus candidature must be strictly followed in the emergence of the APC governorship flag bearer in Yobe State.

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According to them, due process was not followed in the adoption of Baba Mallam Wali as consensus candidate.

They maintained that if consensus must be adopted, it should be done in line with the provisions of the law and the APC constitution.

The aspirants also passed a vote of no confidence on the Yobe State Chairman of the APC, Alhaji Mohammed Gadaka, accusing him of bias and compromise in the ongoing political process.

They consequently demanded his withdrawal from all matters relating to the conduct and supervision of the party's governorship primary in the state.

The group, however, reaffirmed its confidence in the national leadership of the APC and pledged support for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Efforts to get the reaction of the Yobe APC chairman, Mohammed Gadaka, were unsuccessful as he neither answered calls nor responded to text messages sent to his known telephone lines.

Daily Trust reports that Wali was recently endorsed by some political stakeholders in Yobe as the preferred successor of Governor Mai Mala Buni, whose second term will end in 2027.