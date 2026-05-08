Nigeria: Two Soldiers, Terrorists Killed in Borno Attack

Two soldiers were killed while repelling an attack by Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists on a Forward Operating Base (FOB) in Magumeri Local Government Area of Borno State.

The attack, which occurred in the early hours of Thursday, was successfully contained by troops of the Joint Task Force North East Operation HADIN KAI, who also neutralised several terrorists during the encounter.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Friday by the Media Information Officer, Headquarters Joint Task Force North East Operation HADIN KAI, Lt. Col. Sani Uba.

Magumeri, the headquarters of Magumeri Local Government Area, is located about 46 kilometres from Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

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According to the statement, the terrorists attempted to infiltrate the military base under poor visibility but were decisively repelled by troops despite recording minor breaches in an isolated section of the camp.

"Troops of the Joint Task Force (North East) Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), in the early hours of 7 May 2026, successfully contained an attack by ISWAP terrorists on Forward Operating Base (FOB) MAGUMERI under Sector 3," the statement read.

"The terrorists attempted to infiltrate the location under poor visibility. Although the terrorists recorded minor breaches on an isolated section of the camp, troops fought gallantly and decisively contained and defeated the attack by neutralising scores of the terrorists."

Lt. Col. Uba said troops subsequently carried out exploitation operations around the area, where they discovered extensive blood trails, dragged bodies and recovered corpses of some of the terrorists, indicating heavy casualties inflicted on the attackers.

He added that troops also recovered a cache of arms and ammunition from the fleeing insurgents, including PKT automatic anti-aircraft guns, AK-47 rifles and magazines.

"Regrettably, two gallant soldiers paid the supreme price in the course of the battle, while an officer and other wounded personnel are currently stable and receiving appropriate medical attention," he said.

The military spokesman further disclosed that some equipment and temporary structures were damaged by fire during the intense exchange of gunfire.

He noted that troops were continuing exploitation operations in the area to consolidate on the gains recorded and assess further battle damage.

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"The failed attack further underscores the fighting spirit of OPHK troops in denying terrorists freedom of action across the theatre of operations," the statement added.

"The Military High Command commends troops for their impressive battle performance and urges them to sustain the operational tempo."