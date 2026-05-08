Nigeria: 2027 - Gov Yusuf Submits Nomination Forms

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has formally submitted his nomination form for the 2027 governorship election to the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This was contained in a statement issued by the governor's spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa.

The governor was accompanied by Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, Senator Kawu Sumaila, members of the House of Representatives, and other respected dignitaries from the state.

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Briefing journalists shortly after the submission of his nomination form, Governor Yusuf described the declaration of his second term as a fresh call to service and a renewed commitment to the people of Kano State.

He said his administration would expand urban renewal projects across the state while road construction, drainage expansion, and market modernization will receive greater attention.

Governor Yusuf said rural development will remain a major priority. He pledged more investments in feeder roads, water supply, healthcare centres, and schools in rural communities.

The governor also promised stronger support for agriculture and empowerment programmes for farmers and young people, saying job creation and youth development would remain at the centre of his administration's agenda.

Governor Yusuf reaffirmed his commitment to improving education and healthcare delivery across Kano State.

He stressed that unity, peace, and inclusive leadership remain key pillars of his administration.

The governor said he would continue to work with stakeholders to move Kano forward.

He also reaffirmed his alignment with the Renewed Hope Agenda to attract more federal projects and opportunities to Kano.

Governor Yusuf thanked the people of Kano for their continued support and confidence in his leadership, assuringd them of greater dedication, transparent governance, and people-centred development.