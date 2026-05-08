Nigeria: Senate Reverses Leadership Eligibility Rule

The Senate on Thursday rescinded amendments to its Standing Orders after lawmakers raised concerns that key provisions conflicted with the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

The Red Chamber had, on Tuesday, amended its standing rules to restrict eligibility for presiding and principal officer positions.

These changes appeared to shut the door on several high-profile hopefuls for the 11th National Assembly in June 2027, including Senators Hope Uzodimma (Imo), Kabiru Marafa (Zamfara Central), and Adams Oshiomhole (Edo North), among others rumoured to be positioning themselves for leadership roles.

Ad

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The amendment process sparked a heated exchange on Wednesday between Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Senator Adams Oshiomhole during the adoption of Votes and Proceedings from Tuesday's sitting.

However, during Thursday's plenary, Senate Leader Senator Opeyemi Bamidele raised a motion to backtrack.

He argued that certain clauses introduced under Order 2, Subsection 2 and Order 3, Subsection 1 could create "constitutional inconsistencies and unintended tensions" with Section 52 of the Constitution.

He noted that the Senate possesses the inherent authority to "revisit, rescind, and recommit" any previous decision to preserve the integrity of its legislative framework.

The Senate subsequently resolved to rescind the controversial amendments.

In a swift reaction, Senator Oshiomhole criticised the original process, labelling it rushed and flawed.

"The way we rushed the rules because certain people wanted certain things concluded is the flaw in this process. Next time, we should allow for proper debate," Oshiomhole said.

The Senate Standing Orders serve as the primary rules governing the conduct and proceedings of the upper legislative chamber.

Oshiomhole calls for Akpabio's resignation

Earlier before rescinding the amendments, Oshiomhole asked Akpabio to resign if the National Assembly adopts the rule requiring senators to serve at least eight consecutive years before qualifying for the office of Senate President.

Oshiomhole faulted the move, describing it as morally flawed and self-serving, arguing that Akpabio himself would not meet such a requirement based on his own time in the Senate.

"So, if we pass the rules that you must do eight consecutive years before you can be Senate President, it means he (Akpabio) has to lead by example, by vacating, because he's presiding without acquiring the appropriate qualification," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Oshiomhole also warned against altering legislative rules to serve personal or political interests, insisting that leadership positions should not be manipulated to narrow competition.

Referencing former Senate President David Mark, Oshiomhole argued that previous leaders attained their positions without changing rules to secure advantage.