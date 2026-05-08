Nigeria: Oloyede to Imams - Don't Turn Mosques to Political Campaign Platforms

The Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Ishaq Oloyede, has cautioned Islamic leaders against using mosques and religious pulpits for partisan political campaigns ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Oloyede, who is also the Secretary-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), said imams must prioritise unity, neutrality and responsible leadership within their communities.

He spoke at the annual Imams Conference organised by Lekki Muslim Ummah at Lekki Central Mosque, Lagos.

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The conference, themed "Imam, Politics and Leadership," attracted more than 400 Imams and Islamic scholars from Lagos and other parts of the country.

Oloyede said mosques should remain centres of spiritual guidance and unity rather than platforms for divisive political activities.

"Imams should not use the pulpit for partisanship or political campaigns. Rather, they should educate their congregations, guide them on civic matters, and ensure decisions are taken in the collective interest of the Muslim community within a pluralistic society," he said.

He added that religious leaders should help worshippers understand political realities and make informed decisions without imposing personal political preferences.

Oloyede also warned against vote buying and the monetisation of politics, describing both as harmful to governance and moral values.

He, however, clarified that Imams are not barred from participating in politics as citizens, noting that any imam seeking elective or appointive office should first resign from religious leadership.

"An imam who wants to contest political office must go through a political party. If he remains in office while contesting, it will polarise the mosque. It is better to resign and allow the community to remain united," he said.

In a lecture titled "The Shariah Position on Voting," Professor Abdul-Razzaq Alaro of the University of Ilorin urged Muslims to remain actively involved in the electoral process to avoid marginalisation.

He said political participation aligns with Islamic principles of consultation and civic responsibility.

Also speaking, the Chief Imam of Lekki Central Mosque, Ridwanullahi Jamiu, described Islam as a comprehensive way of life that covers governance, economics and social relations.

"If you leave politics because you think it is dirty, you will leave it to dirty people alone, and they will make everything dirty," he said.

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President of the Lagos State Muslim Community, Hon. Oyinlomo Danmole, called for stronger unity among Muslims in Lagos State.

The President of LEMU, Abdulganiyu Labinjo, said the conference was designed to guide Imams on both religious and contemporary issues as Nigeria approaches another election cycle.

Labinjo, however, urged Muslims to remain engaged in national affairs and continue to demand fair representation while promoting justice and inclusivity.

"Muslims should demand fairness and ensure they are properly represented. At the same time, we must be fair to others even as we insist on fairness to Muslims," he said.