Nigeria: Mass Exodus Hits Oyo PDP As Makinde Plans to Unveil New Party

A wave of mass resignations has hit the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State as Governor Seyi Makinde, is reportedly planning to defect to another political following the crisis in the PDP.

Daily Trust reports that serving House of Representatives members and aspirants for various elective positions in the 2027 general elections and members of the PDP have been resigning their membership of the party.

Among politicians who have resigned are:

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Anthony Adebayo Adepoju, representing Ibarapa Central and North Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives; House of Representatives member for Ibadan North-west/Ibadan South-west, Hon. Adedeji Dhikrullahi Stanley Olajide; the Chairman of Oluyole Local Government, Engr. Akeem Olatunji and the PDP governorship aspirant, Ajadi Oguntoyinbo.

In their separate resignation letters, they cited PDP's internal wrangling as reason for exiting the party.

Adebayo, popularly known as Ibarapakan, said, "I am leaving the party because of the leadership crisis rocking the party."

The Chairman of Oluyole Local Government, Olatunji, in a resignation letter dated 5 May 2026 and submitted to the Chairman of Ward 5, Oluyole Local Government, Mojeed Raji Iyan, attributed his decision to disagreements among the party's leadership at the national level.

He hinted that he would communicate his next political decision to the people, as wider consultations are still ongoing among critical stakeholders and leaders in Oluyole Local Government.

Ajadi said the lingering internal crisis within the party could pose legal challenges to his gubernatorial aspiration in the long run.

On his part, Odidiomo said the decision, though difficult, became necessary in view of prevailing realities within the party structure and his desire to continue pursuing his political aspirations.

There are reports that the governor is expected to announce the Action Democratic Party as the new platform to be used by his loyalists, supporters and members of the PDP in the state seeking elective positions in the 2027 elections.

Meanwhile former commissioner of Police in Lagos and Benue States, Fatai Ajani Owoseni (rtd) has resigned his position as the Special Adviser Security to Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and the Executive Secretary, Oyo State Security Trust Fund.

Owoseni's resignation from Makinde's government may not be unconnected with his decision to contest the governorship seat of the state in 2027, and that he would be announcing his new party platform in the next few days.

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The retired Police Commissioner, in a letter dated May 7, 2026, which was addressed to the governor, through the office of the Chief of Staff, said he was leaving the positions with immediate effect

He thanked the governor for the opportunity given to him to serve the people of the state.