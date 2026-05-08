Nigeria: Hajj - Nigerian Pilgrims Warned Against Violating Saudi Laws

Nigerian intending pilgrims have been urged to obey Saudi Arabian laws, remain disciplined and focus on the spiritual essence of the Hajj pilgrimage.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, cautioned pilgrims against acts capable of violating Hajj regulations, stressing that they must serve as worthy ambassadors of both Lagos State and Nigeria.

Represented by the Commissioner for Home Affairs, Ibrahim Layode, during a seminar organised by the Lagos State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, the governor urged pilgrims to pray for peace, economic prosperity and national unity.

He also advised them to prioritise their health due to the harsh weather conditions in Saudi Arabia and ensure the safety of their travel documents.

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The guest lecturer, Alhaji Luqman Abdulrasaq AbdulMubarak of the Ansarudeen Society, reminded pilgrims that Hajj is a spiritual obligation, not tourism.

"Any pilgrim who violates the laws guiding the exercise will face the consequences," he warned.

In Bauchi, Governor Bala Mohammed formally bade farewell to 2,090 intending pilgrims, urging them to remain patient, disciplined and prayerful throughout the exercise.

He also enjoined them to conduct themselves in line with Islamic teachings while in the Holy Land.

Mohammed assured that the state government has made adequate arrangements to ensure a seamless airlift and the overall welfare of the pilgrims.

Earlier in remarks, the Executive Secretary of the Bauchi State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Imam Abdulrahman Idris, confirmed that all necessary logistics have been finalised, noting that the board is fully prepared for the 2026 Hajj operations.

Also speaking, the Amirul-Hajj and Emir of Misau, Ahmed Suleiman, urged the intending pilgrims to remain disciplined, united, and strictly adhere to laid-down guidelines throughout their stay in Saudi Arabia.

Similarly, Edo State disclosed that 95 pilgrims would be airlifted on May 18 after completing screening and visa processes.

"We have informed the pilgrims that the camping for intending pilgrims starts on May 15 in Benin City, before leaving for Lagos on May 17, for onward movement to Saudi Arabia for the Hajj exercise," said Edo State Pilgrim Welfare Board's Executive Secretary, Alhaji Abdulkabir Muhammadkabir Eranga.

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Kaduna State also assured intending pilgrims of quality services, revealing that its Mando Hajj Transit Camp had been upgraded with modern facilities, improved security and dedicated transport arrangements for seamless operations.