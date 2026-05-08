Liberia: Motorcyclist Dies in Police Operation, but...

A commercial motorcycle rider was on Thursday allegedly shot and killed by an officer of the Liberia National Police during a security intervention at the Chicken Soup Factory Junction in Gardnersville.

According to eyewitness accounts, the incident occurred during a police response to a tense mob violence situation involving allegations of motorcycle-related armed robbery activities in the area. Officers reportedly moved in to restore order and disperse an aggressive crowd that had gathered at the scene.

During the security operation, an officer allegedly discharged warning shots intended to control the crowd. However, one of the bullets reportedly struck a motorcyclist identified as Solomon in the head, leading to his death.

Witnesses said the victim had just transported a female passenger from the Chicken Soup Factory Turning Point area and was parking his motorcycle when the shooting occurred. The female passenger reportedly escaped unharmed, although eyewitnesses claimed blood from the victim splattered onto her during the incident.

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The shooting quickly heightened tensions between police officers and commercial motorcyclists, with angry riders condemning the killing and questioning the conduct of the security operation.

Eyewitnesses further stated that the deceased rider was a member of the Kissi community. Reports indicate that the suspected motorcycle robbery suspect, along with the police officer linked to the shooting, has been taken to the headquarters of the Liberia National Police for investigation.

However, in response, the Liberia National Police clarified that reports circulating on social media regarding the security disturbance that occurred today in the Chicken Soup Factory Community, Gardnerville.

Contrary to claims being disseminated online, the LNP confirms that no person was shot and killed during the incident.

Preliminary findings establish that police officers responded after receiving information that a group of residents had allegedly surrounded and attempted to set ablaze a residence into which a suspected armed robbery suspect had reportedly fled for safety. Police intervention was therefore initiated to prevent a potentially fatal act of mob violence, restore order, and secure all persons involved for lawful investigation and due process.

During the intervention, one individual sustained a gunshot injury under circumstances that remain subject to active investigation. The injured person was immediately transported for medical attention and is currently undergoing treatment at the John F. Kennedy Medical Center.

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The Liberia National Police emphasizes that every incident involving the discharge of a firearm by law enforcement is treated with seriousness and professionalism. Accordingly, the circumstances surrounding the injury are being reviewed in line with established operational procedures and accountability mechanisms of the LNP.

The LNP further reminds the public that acts of vigilantism, mob justice, and attempts to unlawfully harm suspects undermine the rule of law and place innocent lives at risk. All persons accused or suspected of criminal conduct remain entitled to due process under the laws of the Republic of Liberia.

The Liberia National Police remains committed to maintaining public safety, protecting lives and property, and enforcing the law with professionalism, restraint, and respect for the rights and dignity of all persons.