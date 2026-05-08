Liberia: Mines and Energy Signs Service Deal With Ame Trade Ltd

As Liberia prepares to host the Country's first national conference on the mining and energy sectors, AME Trade Ltd, and the Ministry of Mines and Energy have entered into a 'Service Agreement'.

Among other things, the agreement seeks to ensure that AME Trade Ltd, collaborates with the Ministry [MME] in organizing a high-level international Mining and Energy Conference and Exhibition in Liberia. The event aims to promote Liberia's natural resource potential, attract investment, and showcase opportunities in the mining and energy sectors.

The Minister of Mines and Energy, R. Matenokay Tingban, signed on behalf of his institution, while AME Trade Ltd.'s signatory was the entity's Chief Executive Officer, Mahad Ahmed. Contained in the 'Service Agreement' include the planning, promotion, and execution of the impending National Mining and Energy Conference and Exhibition. event's.

The Liberia Chamber of Mines (LCM) - one of the prominent organizations in mineral sector governance, is also involved in the event, providing local sector insights and stakeholder recommendations. According to the agreement, AME Trade Ltd. will plan, market, finance, and execute the conference and the exhibition.

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The organization will also develop sponsorship packages, exhibition packages, and delegate sales strategies, design and manage the event website, registration platform, and publicity campaigns. The partner firm [AME Trade Ltd.], will also secure sponsors, exhibitors, speakers, and delegates locally and internationally

The Ministry of Mines and Energy for its part, will provide official endorsement and governmental backing for the event, issue letters of support and invitations where necessary, and also coordinate participation of public sector institutions and state agencies and assist in mobilizing international delegations, development partners, and investors.

The National Mining and Energy Conference is expected to bring together industry stakeholders, investors, and policymakers to discuss the future of Liberia's mining and energy sectors to position it appropriately for optimal productivity.

AME Trade Ltd. will bear the full financial cost (s) of the event, and the Ministry of Mines and Energy will have no liability or obligation of any kind in terms of any losses experienced.

The Liberia Chamber of Mines will receive 20% of the net profit from the event, which will be paid within 30 days of the event's conclusion.

The agreement is a significant step towards promoting Liberia's mining and energy sectors, and both parties are committed to making the event a success.