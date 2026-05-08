Liberia: 55th Legislature Resumes Second Quarter of Third Session Friday

Members of the 55th Legislature are expected to resume official duties this Friday, marking the beginning of the second quarter of the third session of the 55th Legislature.

The resumption comes in line with constitutional provisions governing the functions and operations of the Liberian Legislature. Article 29 of the 1986 Constitution states that the legislative power of the Republic is vested in the Legislature of Liberia, which consists of two separate houses -- the Senate and the House of Representatives -- both of which must concur on all legislation.

The Constitution further provides that the enacting style of the Legislature shall be: "It is enacted by the Senate and House of Representatives of the Republic of Liberia in the Legislature assembled."

Additionally, Article 33 of the Constitution provides that a simple majority of each House constitutes a quorum for the transaction of legislative business, while Article 32(b) empowers each House to make its own rules and enforce order.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

In keeping with these constitutional mandates and the Legislature's internal procedures, lawmakers are expected to reconvene on the second working Friday in May (May 8), following a scheduled break between quarterly sittings. Their return signals the continuation of legislative activities, including deliberations on bills, committee hearings, oversight functions, and policy debates on issues affecting national development.

The 55th Legislature remains central to Liberia's democratic governance through its lawmaking, representation, and oversight responsibilities. The ongoing third session is expected to focus heavily on national priorities such as economic recovery, infrastructure expansion, healthcare delivery, education, and improvements in public services.

Political observers and governance experts believe the new quarter could also bring heightened attention to pressing public concerns, including electricity access, youth unemployment, land governance, and transparency in public spending.

Other issues likely to dominate legislative discussions include the proposed increase in seats in the House of Representatives, the printing of additional banknotes between 2026 and 2030, and renewed oversight of the Executive and Judiciary to strengthen constitutional checks and balances.

Lawmakers are expected to outline their legislative agenda shortly after convening at Capitol Hill, with plenary sessions and committee engagements anticipated to begin immediately upon resumption.