Liberia: MFDP Begins Nationwide Open Budget Initiative Outreach

The government, through the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP), will today, Friday, May 8, officially launch a nationwide outreach campaign on the FY2026 National Budget under the framework of the Open Budget Initiative (OBI).

This effort reaffirms the Government's commitment to fiscal transparency, accountability, and citizen participation in the national budgeting process.

The outreach campaign will feature county-level town hall meetings and interactive radio talk shows across all 15 counties.

The initiative is intended to expand public access to budget information and create platforms for citizens to directly engage and obtain feedback on government spending priorities and development programs.

Finance and Development Planning Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan will formally launch the campaign in Kakata, Margibi County.

As part of the initiative, the MFDP will distribute copies of the Citizen's Guide to the FY2026 National Budget to stakeholders and citizens nationwide.This simplified guide is designed to help ordinary Liberians better understand the approved national budget and the Government's fiscal priorities.

The Open Budget Initiative forms part of Liberia's commitments under the Open Government Partnership (OGP) National Action Plan and responds to recommendations from recent Open Budget Survey reports, which emphasize the importance of broad public participation and improved access to fiscal information.