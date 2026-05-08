Cameroon: Online Posts Falsely Claim Cameroon Leader Paul Biya Appointed His Son As Vice President

Online posts falsely claim Cameroon leader Paul Biya appointed his son as vice president

IN SHORT: Social media posts claim Biya appointed his son Franck Emmanuel Biya as vice president amid a succession debate. But there is no evidence for this.

Claims circulating on Facebook in April 2026 suggest that long-time Cameroonian leader Paul Biya has appointed his son, Franck Emmanuel Biya, as vice president, triggering outrage and accusations of nepotism.

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According to the posts, the opposition and various civil society groups condemned the move as a threat to democratic governance, while ruling party supporters defended it as necessary for continuity and stability.

Biya has ruled Cameroon since 1982, making him one of the world's longest serving leaders. His presidency has faced criticism over political repression, disputed elections and growing concerns about succession.

His son has largely stayed out of politics and holds no public office.

The claims surfaced after what appeared to be a presidential decree began circulating online in April 2026. The document, allegedly signed by Biya, claimed he had appointed his son as vice president and head of the armed forces, fuelling speculation about possible dynastic succession.

Cameroon's parliament approved changes to reintroduce the position of vice president, abolished in 1972, in early April 2026. Under the changes, a vice president would take over if the president dies, resigns or becomes unable to serve.

Previously, the senate leader was expected to serve as acting president until new elections were held

This move to create the position followed constitutional reforms, amid widespread speculation about succession and the president's health.

The opposition, however, criticised the amendments as rushed and designed to consolidate power.

Similar claims about Franck Biya have been posted here, here, here, here and here.

But has Cameroon filled the VP position? We checked.

No VP appointment yet

If Paul Biya had appointed his son as vice president, this would have been widely reported by credible media. But no such reports exist, including by state media such as CRTV news.

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On 6 April, Cameroon News Agency, through its official X account, dismissed the claim as false, saying the vice president role had not yet been formally created because the relevant bill had not been promulgated into law by the president. The agency added that the circulating decree was fake.

The document itself contains red flags, including the absence of the usual presidency watermark www.prc.cm, which normally appears on presidential decrees. We found no authentic decree dated 4 April confirming the appointment.

The latest genuine decree from the presidency was decree number 2026/134, of 31 March, appointing officials to the defence ministry.

The claim that veteran Cameroonian president Biya has appointed his son as vice president is, at the time of publication, not true.