Nigeria: 2027 - Massive Mobilisation for Obi, Kwakwanso Ticket Begins in S/E.

The Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwakwanso movement popularly known as OK Movement has commenced massive mobilisation for the duo ahead of the 2027 general elections in the Southeast.

As part of their mobilisation, the pressure group with the Slogan, Nigeria will be 'OK' held a press in Enugu on Thursday to sensitise people of the Southeast on the need to vote for Obi and Kwakwanso come 2027.

National legal advisor of the Obi/Kwakwanso Movement Barrister Okere Kingdom , who read the communique at the end of the meetings, said they believed strongly that with OBI- KWANKWASIYA, a new Nigeria is possible 2027.

He stated that they resolved as a movement to support and practically champion the vision of their principals Mr. Peter Obi and Alhaji Rabiu Musa Kawnkwaso for a new united, corrupt-free and productive Nigeria where the son of a nobody will rise and become somebody without knowing anybody.

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Barrister Kingdom further added that that given that Nigeria is a country of over 300 different ethnic nationalities with diverse orientations with varying cultural, customary, religious and socio-economic practices, they shall in all they do, champion and promote peace, harmony, social justice, equality and human rights in a united democratic Nigeria.

He urged all state coordinators and other leaders of the party at all levels to immediately embark on aggressive grassroots Sensitisation and membership into NDC.

"That the Presidency of our Principals Mr. Peter Obi and Alhaji Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso will provide a corrupt free administration, anchored on production, qualitative education, health care delivery, accountability and probity in the management of public funds; and most importantly, human capital development.

"That all state coordinators, LGA, ward and pooling units coordinators are to immediately embark on aggressive grassroots sensitization and membership mobilization into the Nigeria Democratic Party (NDC) across the southeast Nigeria, to sensitize our people on the need to solely support the OBI- KWANKWASO presidential ticket for the 2027 presidential election," he stated.