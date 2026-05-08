Africa: Statement on the Passing of H.E. Festus Gontebanye Mogae, former President of Botswana

Festus Gontebanye Mogae, former President of the Republic of Botswana, recipient of the 2008 Ibrahim Prize for Achievement in African Leadership, and former Chair of the Ibrahim Prize Committee (center) with Mo Ibrahim applauding.

press release

The Mo Ibrahim Foundation is deeply saddened by the passing of H.E. Festus Gontebanye Mogae, former President of the Republic of Botswana, recipient of the 2008 Ibrahim Prize for Achievement in African Leadership, and former Chair of the Ibrahim Prize Committee.

President Mogae was an exemplary statesman whose leadership was defined by integrity, discipline, and a steadfast commitment to sound economic governance. Serving as Botswana's third President from 1998-2008, he upheld and strengthened the country's reputation for stability and transparency, ensuring continued growth and prosperity for its people.

Throughout his presidency, President Mogae demonstrated remarkable courage and foresight in confronting one of the most pressing challenges of his time: the HIV/AIDS epidemic. His leadership placed Botswana at the forefront of the global response, combining political will with innovative policies and partnerships to expand access to treatment and care, saving countless lives and setting a model for others to follow.

Following his tenure in office, President Mogae remained committed to advancing Africa's development and global engagement. He continued his tireless advocacy in the fight against HIV/AIDS, notably through his leadership of the Champions for an AIDS-Free Generation, and contributed to major international efforts on climate change, public health, and peacebuilding, including his role in supporting the peace process in South Sudan.

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As a laureate of the Ibrahim Prize and later Chair of its Committee, President Mogae played a central role in promoting excellence in African leadership. His wisdom, independence, and deep sense of responsibility were instrumental in upholding the integrity and credibility of the Prize.

Mo Ibrahim, founder and chair of the Mo Ibrahim Foundation, stated:

Festus was not only a close friend, but someone who stood with the Foundation from its very beginning, sharing our belief in the importance of strong, principled leadership. He was a true statesman, who used his wisdom and experience to advance Africa's development where it matters most: in the wellbeing of its people. He was deeply committed to ensuring that every African could live in health, in dignity, and in peace.

The Mo Ibrahim Foundation extends its deepest condolences to President Mogae's family, loved ones, and to the people of Botswana. His legacy of principled leadership, public service, and dedication to Africa's progress will endure for generations to come.