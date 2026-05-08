Botswana Mourns Death of 'Remarkable' Former President Festus Mogae

Tamela Hultman
Former president Festus Mogae.
8 May 2026
allAfrica.com
By Boakai Fofana

Monrovia — The government of Botswana has announced the death of former President Festus Mogae at the age of 86. Serving as the nation's third president since independence, Mogae was widely acclaimed for his commitment to good governance and his management of the diamond-rich country's economy during his decade-long tenure.

"As a nation, we grieve the loss of a remarkable leader and servant of the people, whose commitment to Botswana remained unwavering throughout his life," President Duma Boko said in a statement to the nation. In April, the government had reported that the former president was unwell and receiving care at a hospital in Gaborone. At the time, the government called on the Batswana people to keep him in their prayers.

The presidency has declared three days of national mourning, directing that all flags be flown at half-mast across the country in honor of the former Head of State.

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