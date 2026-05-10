Africa: Beyond Xenophobia - Africa Needs a Sustainable Migration Strategy

guest column

Across Africa and the wider world, migration has become one of the defining issues of our time. It is driven by war, unemployment, economic inequality, political instability, climate pressures, and the natural human desire for a better life. Yet while migration itself is not new, the tensions surrounding it are becoming more dangerous and politically explosive. The recent xenophobic attacks in South Africa once again remind us that violence against foreign nationals is never acceptable,morally, legally, or politically.

No frustration, no unemployment crisis, and no economic hardship can justify attacks on innocent people, the destruction of businesses, or the targeting of individuals simply because they come from another African country. Such actions undermine the spirit of African unity and violate the values enshrined in constitutions, international law, and the ideals of pan-Africanism.

However, condemning violence alone is not enough. Africa must confront the deeper structural realities that continue to fuel resentment between locals and migrants. Many communities across the continent are battling high unemployment, collapsing public services, housing shortages, and widening inequality. In such environments, it becomes dangerously easy for politicians, opportunists, and criminal elements to redirect public anger toward immigrants.

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For many unemployed young people living in struggling townships or informal settlements, the perception grows that the economic “cake” is already too small to share. Whether these perceptions are accurate or not, they create fertile ground for division and scapegoating. Ignoring these anxieties while only issuing moral condemnations will not produce lasting solutions.

Importantly, South Africa is not the only African country to have experienced anti-immigrant sentiment or policies driven by local economic pressures. History offers several examples across the continent. Nigeria once expelled large numbers of undocumented West African migrants during periods of economic strain. Ghana has also witnessed tensions over foreign traders in local markets. Angola has periodically deported foreign nationals amid domestic economic concerns, while other countries have tightened immigration enforcement in response to pressure from local populations demanding protection of jobs and resources.

These examples do not justify xenophobia. Rather, they show that migration pressures and economic insecurities are continental challenges requiring continental solutions.

The debate can no longer be reduced to simplistic slogans of either “open borders” or “close borders.” Africa needs a balanced and pragmatic framework that protects human dignity while also recognising the legitimate socio-economic concerns of host communities. A lasting strategy must address both migration governance and economic development simultaneously.

This is where the African Union, regional economic blocs, governments, academics, civil society organisations, labour unions, NGOs, and policy makers must urgently come together. Institutions such as Southern African Development Community, Economic Community of West African States, and East African Community should spearhead structured dialogue on migration management, labour mobility, border coordination, and regional economic integration.

Africa needs evidence-based migration policies rather than reactive politics. Researchers and academics must help governments understand migration trends, labour market realities, and social tensions before crises erupt. NGOs and civil society groups should strengthen community integration programmes that reduce hostility between locals and migrants. Governments must invest more aggressively in youth employment, entrepreneurship, vocational training, and local economic growth so that communities do not feel abandoned in their own countries.

Equally important, African states must work harder to address the root causes that force people to migrate in desperation in the first place. Conflict, corruption, weak governance, and unequal economic development continue to push millions to seek survival elsewhere on the continent.

Ultimately, xenophobia is not only a migration issue, it is also a governance issue, an economic issue, and a development issue. Africa cannot build unity through speeches while failing to confront inequality and unemployment on the ground.

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The future of African integration depends on honest conversations, responsible leadership, and long-term planning. Violence must be rejected unequivocally. But sustainable peace will only come when African nations collectively create conditions where both citizens and migrants can coexist with dignity, opportunity, and hope.

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Daniel Makokera is a renowed media personality who has worked as journalist, television anchor, producer and conference presenter for over 20 years. Throughout his career as presenter and anchor, he has travelled widely across the continent and held exclusive interviews with some of Africa's most illustrious leaders. These include former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan, former South African presidents Nelson Mandela and Thabo Mbeki, former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, Zimbabwean Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai and presidents Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe and Joseph Kabila of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. He currently is the CEO of Pamuzinda Productions based in South Africa.