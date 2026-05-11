President Cyril Ramaphosa has used his weekly newsletter to call on South Africans to respect and uphold the laws of the country as government tackles the challenge of illegal migration.

This as demonstrations, some violent, against undocumented immigrants have spread across several major cities in South Africa.

"The recent violent protests and criminal acts directed at foreign nationals in parts of our country do not represent the views of South Africa's people nor reflect our government's policy. These are the acts of opportunists who are exploiting the legitimate grievances, particularly those of the poor, under the false guise of 'community activism'.

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"Some of these people are assuming functions that only state officials are permitted to perform, including stopping people to check identification and conducting searches of private property. Such lawlessness will not be tolerated, regardless of who the perpetrators or victims are," President Ramaphosa asserted.

He acknowledged that as a society, South Africa needs to deal "decisively - and within the law" with illegal immigration, which poses a risk to the country's "social stability, governance and national security".

"Undocumented migration places strain on healthcare, housing and municipal services, particularly in poor communities.

"It distorts the labour market. In a country with high unemployment, some employers are exploiting undocumented, cheaper foreign labour over hiring citizens and paying them legal wages. Not only is this fuelling social tension, it is actively undermining our labour protection regime and eroding the hard-won rights of workers," he said.

The President added that the challenge needs a whole of society approach "in which the private sector and government should all play a constructive part".

"South African citizens who collude with undocumented foreign nationals in fake marriages, the illegal sale of state-subsidised housing or accepting bribes to facilitate access to social services only deepen the problem.

"Many South Africans are exploiting undocumented labour in households and in the informal sector," the President added.

Facing the challenges

President Ramaphosa noted that tackling illegal migration entails "balancing our constitutional and international obligations with safeguarding national security".

He commended the Border Management Authority (BMA) and Defence Force for strengthening borders and combatting illegal cross-border activity.

President Ramaphosa further noted that the BMA has intercepted some 450 000 people attempting to cross into South Africa illegally over the past financial year.

"As we strengthen our borders, we continue to reform our migration and citizenship framework. We are stepping up workplace enforcement against employers who hire undocumented foreign nationals in violation of labour and immigration laws.

"We announced in the State of the Nation Address that we would be hiring up to 10 000 inspectors through the Department of Labour and Employment to ensure that our labour and immigration laws are adhered to.

"We continue to arrest and deport undocumented foreign nationals in accordance with the law, as we take forward the fight against corruption within the immigration system," he said.

On the continent

Turning to the attention that the violent protests have garnered from within the continent, the President insisted that South Africans must push back on attempts to tarnish the country's reputation.

"As a country, we must reject attempts to damage our country's international reputation and to undermine the solidarity that has defined South Africa's relations with the rest of Africa since the dawn of democracy.

"Since 1994, we have actively advanced a culture of human rights, all the while deepening the cause of African integration, cooperation and solidarity. We have a strong refugee protection framework that prioritises integration of persons displaced by conflict, war and persecution," he said.

President Ramaphosa highlighted that refugees in South Africa are not "confined to camps" but live within communities, participate in the economy and access services like healthcare and education".

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He pointed to the country's efforts in not only "deepening regional economic integration and travel" but also "strengthening academic, cultural and institutional ties" with the continent.

"Our demonstrated commitment to deepening African integration and solidarity should not be undermined by isolated acts of criminality.

"South Africa is not unique in confronting the pressures associated with undocumented migration. Many countries across the world, including in Africa, are themselves grappling with similar tensions. This calls for cooperation and understanding between countries on the continent and further afield," he said.

The President emphasised that, like every country in the world, South Africa will exercise its sovereign right to "regulate migration, secure our borders and enforce our laws".

"We must make it clear that there is no place in South Africa for xenophobia, ethnic mobilisation, intolerance or violence.

"Everyone in South Africa is bound by the same laws and we are committed to ensuring that they are respected and upheld by citizens and foreign nationals alike," President Ramaphosa concluded.