West Africa: BRVM Stocks Gain for Third Straight Week As Volume Surges

The BRVM ended the week of May 8 higher across all four of its equity indices, with trading volumes more than doubling against the prior week as investors rotated into a handful of names with sharp, news-driven moves. The composite index gained 0.5% to 404.59 points and is now up 17% since the start of the year.

The week's most striking move came from Sucrivoire, which surged 21% despite reporting a 6.1 billion FCFA loss for 2025 -- a swing from the 2.6 billion FCFA profit it posted the year before. Investors appear to be betting on a future recovery rather than rewarding current results, a speculative dynamic that pushed the stock's year-to-date gain to 127%. SITAB Cote d'Ivoire, which had a strong earnings year, added another 9% and was the second most traded stock by value.

The losers told a different story. Oragroup Togo fell 22% after the group declined to pay a dividend despite returning to profit -- a decision investors punished immediately. Tractafric Motors dropped 20% and Bernabe CI fell 17%, both continuing recent weakness after their full-year results underwhelmed.

On bonds, the market capitalisation of the fixed income segment rose 1.5% to 12,325 billion FCFA ($22bn), with a Senegalese sovereign bond dominating turnover and accounting for nearly 60% of the week's total bond transaction value.

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Key Takeaways

The BRVM's 17% year-to-date gain on the composite index makes it one of the better-performing exchanges in sub-Saharan Africa so far in 2026, though much of that return is concentrated in a small number of stocks. The Sucrivoire move is a reminder that on a relatively illiquid exchange, sentiment can detach sharply from fundamentals -- a company reporting its largest loss in years jumping 21% in a week reflects thin float and speculative positioning more than any change in business conditions. The Oragroup correction is the reverse: a rational repricing after management chose to retain cash rather than distribute it, even as profits recovered. That kind of dividend-withholding decision tends to hit hard on the BRVM, where retail and institutional investors alike treat yield as a core component of the investment case for listed equities. The near-doubling of weekly volume is encouraging as a liquidity signal, though the BRVM still trades a fraction of what comparable emerging markets handle daily. Sonatel Senegal, the most actively traded stock, remains the exchange's anchor name and a proxy for broader investor confidence in the region.