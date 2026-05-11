Egypt: Macron Boosts Egypt Ties During Alexandria Visit Ahead of Africa-France Summit

President Emmanuel Macron visited Egypt's Mediterranean city of Alexandria on Saturday, reaffirming France's commitment to deepening economic and strategic ties with Cairo, despite persistent criticism over human rights.

Macron held talks with President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi before inaugurating the new campus of Senghor University, a French-speaking institution focused on development in Africa.

Both leaders praised the strength of bilateral relations, elevated to a strategic partnership in 2025. Macron highlighted growing trade and French investment, while Sisi called for expanded cooperation in sectors including industry, transport and education.

However, ties between Paris and Cairo have long drawn criticism from rights groups, like Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International who accuse France of prioritising security and economic interests -- including major arms sales -- over concerns about political repression in Egypt.

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The two leaders inaugurated the revamped Senghor University campus, which Macron said would strengthen scientific and cultural cooperation within the Francophonie and help train future African leaders.

Macron also used the visit to promote his proposal for a "maritime coalition" of non-belligerent states to help secure the Strait of Hormuz amid ongoing regional tensions.

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The French president is now heading to Nairobi for the "Africa Forward" summit with Kenyan President William Ruto, before travelling on to Addis Ababa for talks with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and a visit to the African Union.

(With newswires)