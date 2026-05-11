Africa: Macron Arrives in Kenya Ahead of Africa Summit

10 May 2026
Radio France Internationale
By Rfi

President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday met with his Kenyan counterpart William Ruto in Nairobi as part of an African visit aimed at renewing France's engagement with the continent after years of strained ties with former colonies.

Macron is to co-host the two-day "Africa Forward" summit starting on Monday, bringing together African leaders and business executives, as he seeks to cement his legacy one year before the end of his term.

The meeting will focus on economic development and cross-border investment, among other themes, the French presidency said, stressing that it will be the first such forum held in an English-speaking country.

Macron hopes to highlight France's renewed relationship with the continent as a "report card on his Africa policy", said one diplomat.

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Anti-French sentiment runs high in some former African colonies as the continent becomes a renewed diplomatic battleground, with Russian and Chinese influence growing.

France's Africa Forward summit in Nairobi

Once master of vast expanses of northern, central and western Africa, France has played a crucial role in the continent's post-colonial history, repeatedly intervening militarily since the early 1960s.

France has vowed to abandon the so-called "Francafrique" strategy, under which Paris sought to keep francophone Africa under its thumb through political collusion, exclusive access for French businesses and oblique financial deals, including graft.

Macron arrived in English-speaking Kenya from Egypt and is also due to travel to Ethiopia as part of his Africa tour.

(With newswires)

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