Sudan: 'Toxic Gold Mining Waste Kills Camels in Sudan's Red Sea State'

Durdeib Locality — Livestock owners in Durdeib locality in Sudan's Red Sea state have blamed gold mining activities for the poisoning of camels and other animals, warning of growing environmental contamination in the area.

An official report issued on April 28 by veterinary nurse Mahmoud Ushek suggested that a dead camel found near mining mills in Durdeib locality had likely drunk from open ponds containing hazardous mining waste, locally known as 'karta', produced during gold processing operations. The report said the animal's advanced decomposition prevented a definitive conclusion.

Researcher Abu Fatima Onour told Radio Dabanga that camel owners have launched legal proceedings over the incident, describing the deaths as a "dangerous indicator" given camels' ability to withstand harsh conditions.

Environmental expert Dr Jaafar Ohag said the poisoning was the result of widespread use of mercury and cyanide in traditional gold mining. He warned that toxic waste from mining operations has polluted grazing land and groundwater across parts of eastern Sudan.

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Ohag said Sudan officially banned mercury and cyanide in mining in 2019, but weak oversight and poor enforcement continue to allow environmental violations.

He warned that contamination in Durdeib may have reached critical levels, threatening livestock, agriculture, and drinking water sources relied upon by local communities.

Researchers and activists have called for urgent environmental monitoring, stricter regulation of mining sites, and clean-up operations in contaminated areas.

"Gold mining must not come at the expense of human life, livestock, and the environment," Dr Ohag said.