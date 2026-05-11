Africa: Malaria Vaccine Is Saving Children's Lives - WHO

New evidence shows that malaria vaccination is significantly reducing child deaths in Africa and could have an even greater impact as programmes expand, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday.

The findings, published in The Lancet, a widely respected medical journal, are based on a large-scale evaluation of the RTS,S malaria vaccine introduced in Ghana, Kenya and Malawi between 2019 and 2023. They confirm that the vaccine is saving lives in real-world conditions.

The study found that over the four-year period around one in eight deaths among eligible young children was prevented in areas where inoculations had been given.

"This is very solid evidence of the potential for malaria vaccines to change the trajectory of child mortality in Africa," said Dr Kate O'Brien, WHO Director for Immunization, Vaccines and Biologicals, calling for urgent investment to expand access.

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Fresh hope for African children

Malaria remains one of the leading causes of death among children under five in Africa. In 2024 alone, an estimated 438,000 African children died from the disease.

WHO says that wider use of recommended malaria vaccines - RTS,S and the newer R21 - could save tens of thousands of young lives every year if deployed at scale. The impact observed in the initial three countries is expected to be matched or exceeded in other settings now introducing the vaccines.

Health experts stress that vaccination works best when combined with other malaria control measures such as insecticide-treated bed nets, testing and timely treatment.

"Malaria vaccination strengthens the response and increases access to prevention," said Dr Daniel Ngamije Madandi, Director of WHO's malaria and neglected tropical diseases department.

The rollout has also created opportunities to strengthen routine immunisation systems. The four-dose schedule requires multiple health visits, which can be used to deliver other childhood vaccines and interventions, including vitamin A supplements and mosquito nets.

Funding gap threatens progress

Despite strong demand and sufficient supply, WHO warns that financing remains a major barrier to reaching all children at risk: countries need sustained investment not only to buy the shots but also to deliver them alongside other essential malaria prevention tools.

With more African nations now rolling out malaria vaccines, WHO is urging international partners to step up support to ensure the momentum is maintained and that the benefits reach the most vulnerable communities.