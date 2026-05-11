Liberia: Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Condemns Public Humiliation of Woman

The Liberian Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated has strongly condemned a disturbing incident in which a young woman was allegedly stripped naked in public and subjected to humiliation and abuse, describing the act as a serious violation of human dignity and a troubling reflection of rising gender-based violence in Liberia.

In a statement issued Friday, the fraternity said the incident amounts to "a grave violation of fundamental human rights" and urged authorities to swiftly investigate and ensure those responsible are brought to justice.

The organization expressed deep concern over what it called a persistent culture of violence and abuse targeting women and girls across the country, warning that silence and inaction risk emboldening perpetrators and undermining public confidence in the justice system.

"Such cruel and degrading acts cannot and must not be normalized, excused, or ignored under any circumstance," the statement emphasized. "The public stripping and humiliation of any woman is not only an assault on the individual victim, but also an attack on the collective conscience of our nation."

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Alpha Phi Alpha said Liberia is at a critical moment where both institutions and citizens must take a firm stand against all forms of violence against women, particularly acts intended to shame, intimidate, or dehumanize victims in public spaces.

The fraternity called on the Government of Liberia, through the Liberia National Police, the Ministry of Justice, and the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, along with other relevant institutions, to launch what it described as a "swift, transparent, and impartial investigation" into the incident.

"We urge the authorities to ensure that all perpetrators are brought to justice to the full extent of the law," the group stated.

Beyond prosecution, the organization also appealed for immediate psychological, legal, and social support for the victim, including counseling and protection services to help her recover from trauma.

The incident has triggered renewed public debate on gender-based violence in Liberia, with citizens and advocacy groups calling for stronger enforcement of laws protecting women and girls from abuse, exploitation, and public assault.

Women's rights advocates have repeatedly warned that cases of public humiliation, mob violence, and sexual abuse continue to rise in some communities, fueled by impunity, harmful social norms, and weak institutional response mechanisms.

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Reaffirming its position, Alpha Phi Alpha said it stands in solidarity with survivors of gender-based violence and remains committed to justice and advocacy for vulnerable groups.

"As an organization committed to leadership, justice, service, and advocacy, we stand in solidarity with all victims and survivors of gender-based violence," the fraternity stated. "We remain committed to supporting efforts for accountability under the law and the advancement of a safer and more just society for all Liberians."

The fraternity further warned that Liberia cannot afford to normalize violence against women in any form, stressing that accountability is key to prevention.

"Silence in the face of violence only empowers perpetrators," the statement concluded. "Liberia must send a clear and unwavering message that violence, sexual assault, and the public humiliation of women will not be tolerated."