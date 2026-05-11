Nigeria: Govt Rallies Private Sector to Bridge Housing Gap

11 May 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Almustapha A. Mustapha

The Federal Government government says it is seeking private sector partnership to drive growth and development of the housing sector.

Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Muttaqha Rabe Darma, stated this ahead of the second edition of the Renewed Hope Housing PPP Summit scheduled for May 12, 2026, in Abuja.

Darma spoke while receiving the Chief Executive Officer of Shelter Advisory Services, Dr. Olayemi Rotimi Shodinmu, who visited the ministry to brief him on preparations for the summit.

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According to the minister, the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development is partnering with Shelter Advisory Services to drive conversations and investments capable of transforming Nigeria's housing sector through Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs).

"Our ministry is proud to partner Shelter Advisory Services for the second edition of the Renewed Hope Housing PPP Summit holding at the Yar'Adua Centre on May 12," he said.

Darma described housing as a critical driver of economic development, stressing that beyond providing shelter, the sector has the capacity to stimulate employment, attract investment and boost national productivity.

He explained that under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the government is prioritising stronger PPP frameworks to unlock investments, scale housing delivery and expand access to affordable homes across the country.

Speaking earlier, Shodinmu said the summit was designed to move discussions on housing beyond policy conversations to practical implementation and measurable results.

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