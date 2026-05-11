West Africa: ECOWAS Remains Steadfast in Advancing Regional Peace, Security - Touray

The President of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission, Alieu Omar Touray, said the regional bloc has remained steadfast in advancing regional peace, security and stability in the region.

He disclosed this while delivering a high-level executive summary of some of the Commission's key programmes under implementation during the ongoing Sixth Legislature's 2026 First Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Parliament, held at the International Conference Centre in Abuja, Nigeria.

The ECOWAS Commission president said the regional bloc is doing that by strengthening collective responses, deepening cooperation among member states and reinforcing the institutions that safeguard its shared future.

Touray said, "The consolidation of regional economic integration remains at the core of our mandate", adding that within the framework of inclusive and sustainable development, "ECOWAS delivered major humanitarian and social results."

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He said that ECOWAS has strengthened disaster resilience, social inclusion and public health, adding that, "our youth and sports agenda continues to promote unity and social cohesion."

Touray told legislators that in the education sector, "the ECOWAS Nnamdi Azikiwe Academic Mobility Scheme continues to stand as one of our flagship initiatives for youth."

"Food and nutrition security also remained a priority," Touray said, reminding lawmakers that "institutional reform remains essential for a stronger ECOWAS."

While acknowledging that the challenges ahead are real, he said that the body also has the capacities, common history and shared aspirations to overcome those challenges.

Touray, however, urged members of the ECOWAS Parliament to "exercise robust oversight on the implementation of the ECOWAS work programme, advocate for the timely and adequate release of community levies and contributions by Member States; champion legislations and resolutions that accelerate integration and protect the rights of West African citizens; and give voice in this Chamber to the aspirations of the four hundred million people we serve."