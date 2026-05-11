South Africa: Authorities Track Possible Andes Virus Exposure in Western Cape As Cruise Outbreak Spreads

Authorities from Cabo Verde, the Netherlands, Spain, South Africa, and the United Kingdom have initiated a coordinated international response to the Hantavirus cases, including case investigation, isolation and clinical management, medical evacuation, and laboratory testing.

A resident in the Western Cape is being tested for the Andes virus after possible exposure during a flight, as authorities track the ongoing outbreak from the cruiseliner the MV Hondius. Meanwhile, passengers and crew began disembarking from the ship at the Port of Granadilla de Abona in Tenerife on Sunday. So far, eight cases have been linked to the outbreak on the MV Hondius.

One Western Cape resident who has shown flu-like symptoms has been tested for the Andes virus after possible exposure on a flight from St Helena island to Johannesburg.

The Andes virus

Scientists at the NICD narrowed the type of hantavirus down to the Andes virus, the only one of the existing 38 hantaviruses that is transmissible between people. The others are transmissible through the droppings, urine or saliva of infected rats.

This person was being monitored, the Health Department said last week. Spokesperson Foster Mohale said on Sunday that they were checking the results of the test.

The patient is part of a group of four who live in the Western Cape, but the only one of the group who has shown mild general symptoms - a sore throat and a fever.

But the World Health Organization (WHO) said in a late afternoon press conference that as far as it knew, there were no fresh cases.

Cases so far

According to the WHO, eight cases have so far been linked to the outbreak on the cruise ship MV Hondius.

The first was an elderly Dutch man (70) who was probably exposed to the virus during a birdwatching excursion in Argentina. He...