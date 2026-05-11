Nigeria: BBNaija's Ilebaye Moved Into Protective Custody, Father Remains Detained

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has moved 2023 Big Brother Naija winner, Ilebaye Odiniya, and her two younger brothers into protective custody following an altercation involving their father, Emmanuel Odiniya.

The FCT Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, disclosed this in an update issued on Sunday, stating that the reality TV star and her siblings were rescued after the weekend confrontation and taken for medical treatment.

According to Adeh, "Following the rescue of Ms. Ilebaye Odiniya Emmanuel (27 yrs) and her two brothers, Godson Emmanuel Odiniya (14 yrs) and Devin Emmanuel Odiniya (10 yrs), they were rushed to Yabisam Hospital, Lugbe, alongside their father, who also sustained injuries during the confrontation, by the Area Commander Metro, ACP Ufomadu Georglyn."

She added, "The rescued siblings are currently in police protective custody, contrary to the circulating publications being released online, while their father, who is also receiving medical treatment, remains in Police custody."

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The police spokesperson further stated that investigations into the incident were ongoing and that questioning of all parties would commence after doctors certify them medically stable.

"Investigations are ongoing, and questioning will commence immediately all parties are certified medically stable by the attending medical doctors," Adeh said.

The development followed the arrest of Honourable Emmanuel Odiniya over the alleged assault of his daughter at their residence in Royal Anchor Estate, Wuye, Abuja.

The incident gained public attention on Saturday after a viral video surfaced online showing Ilebaye in tears with visible facial swelling while calling for help during the altercation.

Confirming the earlier intervention, Adeh said the police received a distress call in the early hours of Friday regarding an ongoing assault.

"On the 9th of May, 2026, at about 12:00 a.m., the FCT Police Command responded to a distress call from Royal Anchor Estate, Wuye, Abuja, reporting an ongoing physical assault on Ms. Ilebaye Odiniya Emmanuel by her father, Honourable Emmanuel Odiniya," she said.

According to the police, officers from the Wuye Division and operatives of the Department of Operations were immediately deployed to the scene.

"Upon arrival, officers discovered that the gate to the residence was locked. After several attempts, access was gained into the compound at about 2:30 a.m. Ms. Ilebaye Odiniya, who was found with visible bruises, was rescued alongside her brothers and rushed to NNPC Hospital Abuja, where she received medical attention," the statement added.

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Adeh said Honourable Odiniya remained in custody while investigators worked to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Meanwhile, the children's mother, Mrs. Lami, who is reportedly estranged from her husband, said the confrontation began when Ilebaye visited the family house to see her younger brothers and discuss plans for her 24th birthday celebration.

According to her, the discussion later degenerated into an argument after the father allegedly accused the reality TV star of being influenced by her mother.

The incident has also renewed public attention on the family's long-standing domestic dispute following the collapse of the couple's 32-year marriage.

Mrs. Lami reportedly disclosed that a court had previously granted custody of the two boys, aged 11 and 14, to their father.