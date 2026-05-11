Kenya, France Sign 11 Deals As Ruto Pushes 'Looking Forward' Partnership Agenda

Nairobi — Kenya and France have signed 11 agreements aimed at deepening cooperation across strategic sectors, following bilateral talks between President William Ruto and French President Emmanuel Macron at State House Nairobi.

President Macron is in the country for the inaugural Africa Forward Summit, which begins tomorrow at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

Among the key agreements signed is the rehabilitation and modernisation of the KSh12.5 billion Nairobi Commuter Rail project, which President Ruto described as a central pillar of Kenya's urban transport modernisation programme.

The President said Nairobi Commuter Rail Line 5 will expand and upgrade key corridors linking Nairobi to satellite towns including Syokimau, Embakasi, Ruiru and Kikuyu.

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"New extensions, including the Riruta-Ngong line currently under construction, will further improve connectivity across the metropolitan area," he said.

Kenya and France also signed an agreement establishing a joint venture to develop and finance logistics and port infrastructure valued at about KSh104 billion.

Another agreement will facilitate the purchase of premium purple tea varieties and promote Kenyan speciality teas across French retail networks, creating opportunities for value addition and improved earnings for farmers.

President Ruto said the two countries also agreed to deepen cooperation in digital transformation, including digital infrastructure, digital public services, cybersecurity, data systems and artificial intelligence.

"Kenya is building a dynamic digital economy that is driving innovation, competitiveness and regional integration through flagship initiatives such as Konza Technopolis and the Digital Superhighway," he said.

The President noted that Kenya seeks to leverage France's expertise in nuclear technology to support the country's target of generating 10,000 megawatts of electricity.

"Kenya is going to benefit from France's understanding of nuclear energy," he said.

Additional agreements signed cover cooperation in the blue economy and fisheries, financing for the raising of Masinga Dam, modernisation of Kenya's climate and weather services, production of Sustainable Aviation Fuel, agri-food systems transformation and expansion of the Kipeto Wind Energy Development Project by an additional 100 megawatts at a cost of KSh32.5 billion.

President Ruto also said the two countries are seeking to improve air connectivity between Kenya and France to support trade, tourism and business.

"At present, limitations in frequency, capacity and routing constrain the full potential of direct air links between our two countries," he said.

The two leaders further agreed to strengthen collaboration in digital health, laboratory systems and epidemic preparedness, including improved use of real-time data for early disease detection and response.

"This will enhance healthcare delivery and strengthen Kenya's capacity to respond to future outbreaks," President Ruto said.

He also welcomed growing cooperation in education and skills development, particularly in STEM and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

The President said the KSh5.6 billion University of Nairobi Engineering and Science Complex project is now moving into the implementation phase.

On regional and global issues, President Ruto said Kenya and France reaffirmed their commitment to multilateralism, climate action and reform of the global financial architecture to ensure fair and predictable financing for developing countries.

"President Macron and I agreed that the Africa-France Summit must move beyond dialogue to implementation, with a clear focus on investment, innovation and partnerships that deliver measurable results," he said.

President Ruto said hosting the Africa Forward Summit in Kenya for the first time in a non-Francophone country reflects the growing ties between Nairobi and Paris.

"Kenya is deeply honoured to host this summit, the first to be held outside France or a Francophone African country in more than five decades," he said.

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He added that the summit marks a significant shift towards a more balanced, action-oriented and results-driven partnership between Africa and France.

The President reiterated that Kenya will continue engaging with countries that support its development agenda.

"We are not looking East or West. We are looking forward," he said.

President Macron, on his part, said France is committed to building broader partnerships and increasing French investment across Africa.

On multilateral reforms, Macron said the Africa Forward Summit will seek to accelerate reforms to the international financial architecture and push for the agenda at the G7 Summit to be hosted in France next month.

"We will try and speed up the reform of the African Financial Infrastructure with the African Development Bank," he said.

The French President also dismissed suggestions that hosting the summit in Kenya sidelines West African nations, saying they will be represented at the meeting.